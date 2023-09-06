COMMENTARY: Illinois’ racial ‘equity’ is a catastrophic failure

“Here in Illinois prioritizing equity is at the center of everything we seek to accomplish,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker says on his Facebook page, and “Illinois is the most progressive state in the nation and damn proud of it,” he recently said on Twitter.

Indeed, hardly anything comes out of the progressive majority in the General Assembly or the Pritzker administration that doesn’t include equity as a goal.

It would be easier to swallow Illinois’ high taxes and excessive debts if that goal were being met.

Unfortunately, those efforts have failed miserably.

A study this year on racial equality by WalletHub compared the 50 states on simple, key metrics like annual income, unemployment rate and homeownership rate. Illinois ranked dead last.

Other numbers from other sources confirm the failure. Racial employment data from the Economic Policy Institute shows the following:

• Illinois’ black unemployment rate was the nation’s second-highest, at 10.5%, in Q1 2023.

• Illinois had the nation’s biggest gap between its Black and white unemployment rates: 7.2 percentage points.

• The gap between Illinois’ Black unemployment rate and the national average for Blacks in 2022 was the worst in at least 20 years: a difference of 4.8 percentage points.

Our own Wirepoints review (wirepoints.org/equity-fail-part-2-illinois-destructive-policies-leave-black-residents-behind-wirepoints/) of still other numbers found nearly a quarter (24.7%) of Illinois Blacks live below the poverty line according to 2021 Census data.

That’s compared to just a bit more than 8 percent for white residents. That puts the Black poverty rate at three times the rate for whites, making it the sixth-worse gap of any state in the nation.

Most of Illinois’ neighbors do better. Kentucky’s Black poverty rate is 1.7 times higher than its white rate, the nation’s fourth-lowest gap. And Missouri’s Black rate is 2.2 times higher. Only Wisconsin and Iowa fare worse than Illinois. In Iowa, the Black poverty rate is 3.19 times higher than for whites. In Wisconsin, it’s 3.6 times higher.

Illinois has an even worse racial gap when it comes to household incomes. The Black median household income in Illinois is $43,000 a year while median white income is $80,001. That means median Black household incomes are only 54 percent of white incomes – the third-worst ratio in the nation behind only Louisiana (52%) and Wisconsin (50%).

The simple fact is that minorities have been had by left-wing politicians. The “investments” in equity they often boast about — using your money — have not paid off. Perhaps the saddest part is that minorities themselves continue to heavily support those very politicians at the voting booth.

Debate, if you want, how best to deal with racial poverty and disparities. But can’t we at least admit that the course we are on isn’t working and that it’s time for a new approach?