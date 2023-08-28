COMMENTARY: Illinois lawmakers are ignoring the constitution and eroding fundamental rights

Sure you can keep your constitutional rights — as long as you’re ready to spend a fortune suing the government to use those rights.

That’s effectively the new policy of progressive lawmakers in Springfield and Washington. With ever-increasing frequency, they pass laws or rules that range from blatantly unconstitutional to highly suspect and certain to require exhaustive litigation.

It’s an irresponsible, frightening trend that is subverting fundamental constitutional protections.

Here’s a growing list of examples of recent Illinois laws drafted with inadequate or no regard for constitutional law:

Gerrymandered legislative maps approved the General Assembly’s supermajority and Gov. J.B. Pritzker were ruled unconstitutional in October 2021 by a three-judge panel of federal judges. Revised maps were later approved, thanks only to the lawsuit over the original maps.

Illinois’ new gun restrictions, now being challenged on Second Amendment grounds in federal court, are so aggressive that Pritzker recently admitted that litigation likely will have to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Emergency orders issued by Pritzker every day for over three years triggered multiple lawsuits over a litany of alleged constitutional violations, including freedoms of religion, travel, association and personal autonomy.

Passage of the Safe-T Act immediately brought lawsuits from over half of Illinois’ 102 state’s attorneys. Litigation went all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court, which upheld the law subject to harsh dissents.

Illinois’ new Deceptive Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers Act was put on hold this month by a federal judge and the law is almost certain to be permanently invalidated. His scorching order, the judge called the law a blatant violation of First Amendment free speech protection, as well as “stupid.”

Most recently, Illinois passed an absurdly overbroad Civil Liability for Doxing Act. The law flies in the face of established First Amendment free speech protections and was opposed by the Illinois ACLU chapter. On this one, however, Republicans share blame. The bill passed both chambers unanimously.

What’s wrong with lawmakers pushing up to and beyond the edge of what the federal and state constitutions protect?

Courts can’t always do the job of protecting constitutional rights. Most people simply don’t have the resources to fight the government on a constitutional case, the cost of which can be massive. Protection of their fundamental rights should not depend on their wealth.

Furthermore, many matters simply can’t be addressed in courts. Lack of standing, the “political question doctrine,” “ripeness” issues and more often prevent courts from ruling on a matter.

For those reasons, lawmakers, not just courts, are supposed to make laws comply with state and federal constitutions — as their oath of office requires.

Instead of recognizing that obligation, Illinois lawmakers recently had the impudence to pass a new law making it harder to sue the government when they violate that obligation. State constitutional challenges now can only be brought in Sangamon or Cook counties, creating a deliberate inconvenience for anybody suing to uphold their rights.

The trend of Illinois lawmakers disregarding higher law is mirrored by progressives in Washington. Among the illegal actions of the Biden Administration that courts had to strike down, to almost nobody’s surprise, are massive student loan forgiveness, a COVID vaccine mandate and a moratorium on tenant evictions.

Many leftist law professors cheer the defiance of court rulings on the Constitution. Progressives see their defiance as a means to undermine the Supreme Court’s legitimacy and express their unhappiness with settled constitutional law. U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., has even proposed federal legislation to effectively strip the Supreme Court of its power to rule laws unconstitutional — a power that has been a central feature of our republic since 1803.

All those goals are extraordinarily dangerous. Defiance of courts is defiance of the rule of law. And when citizens have to go to court to force lawmakers to give proper regard to that law — even if they might ultimately win in court — their rights are undermined.