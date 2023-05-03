Fully Funding the State K-12 Evidence-Based Formula Requires Significant Boost in Investment

<strong>CHICAGO, May 3, 2023</strong> – Illinois’s K-12 funding formula remains short of its goal of ensuring every school in the state has the capacity to meet the educational and social-emotional needs of all children it serves, according to a report released today from the nonprofit and nonpartisan Center for Tax and Budget Accountability (CTBA). The report, <strong>Fully Funding the Evidence-Based Formula: FY 2024 Proposed General Fund Budget</strong><strong>,</strong> finds that if Illinois continues its current rate of increasing its annual investment in the Evidence-Based Funding for Student Success Act (EBF), the legislation will not be fully funded in real, inflation adjusted terms until 2038, which is over a decade later than what the legislation calls for. The EBF was passed by the Illinois Legislature in 2017.

CTBA’s report recommends that the state’s annual increases in funding for the EBF grow from $300 million to $500 million. That bump in the rate of investment would fully fund the EBF by 2031, and not only benefit districts across Illinois, but also save a full generation of students from attending an underfunded public school system. An earlier report from CTBA, Educating Illinois: A Look at the Evidence-Based Funding Formula, underscores the value of the EBF: it is working to close Illinois’ significant and inequitable funding gaps between schools in property-rich and property-poor districts, as well as between schools in predominantly white communities and schools that serve predominantly students of color.

Funding under the EBF is based on two core items: identifying the amount of resources each school district needs to implement the research and evidence-based practices that have a statistically meaningful correlation to enhancing student achievement, based on the unique demographics of the students each district serves; and paying for the cost of standard operational expenses such as building maintenance and back-office work. Overall, a district’s Adequacy Target is based on costing out 34 different educational inputs or “elements” identified in the EBF legislation. These elements include everything from class size and professional development to the number of core teachers, guidance counselors, and interventions a particular district needs to enhance student achievement. Many of these elements are adjusted under the formula based on the unique student population the district in question serves.

According to the report: “Given its current, flawed tax policy, Illinois state government lacks the financial wherewithal to fund the EBF by the statutory deadline—or even within a reasonable period of time. Building the state’s fiscal capacity to invest an adequate amount of funding in education within a reasonable period of time is an urgent matter. Which is why it is imperative that legislators in both

parties drop partisan differences and work with the governor to resolve the state’s fiscal shortcomings as soon as practicable.” The bottom line: Illinois’ school children should not have to wait another generation to receive an adequately funded public education.

<strong>About the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability</strong>

CTBA is a nonprofit and nonpartisan research organization committed to advancing social and economic justice in Illinois and nationally. Our evidence-based research is central to public policy solutions that create fundamental changes in education, healthcare, housing, economic development, and tax policy. We gain broad-based support for policies that provide access to opportunity for everyone, regardless of income class, race, gender, or ethnicity, improving lives and communities. Learn more at: www.ctbaonline.org.