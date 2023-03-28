HAAS: Serving the 79th and Illinois on JCAR

While we are in our legislative spring session until mid-May, members will speak about and debate the laws we want to pass to make Illinois a better place for our families. While floor debate will use broad language like “improving education” or “implementing reforms,” some of us may wonder what that will actually look like after the Governor signs a bill into law.

This General Assembly, I am proud to be a member of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR). This is a bipartisan, bicameral legislative oversight committee that oversees the rule-making process by state agencies. What are state agencies? Think of executive departments in our state, like the Department of Transportation, the Secretary of State or the Board of Education.

In session, we pass laws that can include directives for these agencies. However, there can be some muddy water between what the bill says and how that translates into actual rules these agencies use. JCAR makes sure the agencies and laws are on the same page.

For example, if we successfully pass and the Governor signs into law a directive saying all new license plates in Illinois approved by the Secretary of State must have the letter A on them. But the Secretary of State’s office then makes a rule saying all new license plates must start with the letter A. That’s where JCAR would come in to clarify the rule, so all new license plates would just be directed to have the letter A somewhere in them.

The reason JCAR exists is to ensure agencies abide by the original intent of a rule that the legislators held when they passed it as a bill. All 118 House members and 59 Senators represent parts of our great state and the people who live in their communities. It’s important that the intent of these elected legislators is reflected in the rules, the actual results of their legislation that impact Illinoisans’ lives.

I’m honored to join JCAR to ensure the voices of Illinoisans are heard accurately in the rules produced from the laws they send us to Springfield to debate and pass. It’s an honor to join this esteemed committee and work across the aisle and across chambers to echo our constituents’ voices and ensure when the rubber hits the road, it’s steered in the right direction.