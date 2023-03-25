COMMENTARY: Support of the mental health referendum

By Alan Swinford

I’m voting for the mental health referendum on April 4, and I don’t like taxes either. In a perfect world, I would prefer not to pay taxes. It would be great if I could spend all I earn on the things I want. I definitely don’t agree with how all of my tax money is spent.

But while I am not thrilled with taxes, I also want services. I want sidewalks, and snow plowed off my streets, parks, schools, and a fire department and ambulance nearby if I need them. I understand these things aren’t free, and we all have to contribute to them for the good of the community. Even if I don’t use them regularly, I want them there for people who do and to be there when I need them.

On April 4, we have a chance to pass a referendum to fix a problem in our community. Mental health and the lack of mental health resources in our county affect all of us, directly or indirectly. Most of us have a family member, friend, co-worker or someone else in our lives that suffers from some type of mental illness.

Mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the United States. More than 50% will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. One in five Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year. The need is there. In a world where facts aren’t facts, this is a fact. Mental illness affects everyone in Kankakee County.

What also is a fact is there are not enough resources available to the people in need in our community. The Partnership for a Healthy Community studies the needs in Kankakee County regularly and has documented repeatedly the lack of resources for those suffering from mental illness. The ratio of Kankakee County residents to every mental health provider is 660 to 1. This disparity makes it much more difficult for many people to access services, and some give up.

As a police officer for the past 35 years, I have seen first hand how mental health impacts families, schools, the criminal justice system and our entire community. Here are just a few ways:

• The 3 largest mental health providers in this country are not hospitals, they are jails.

• 10-40% of police contacts involve individuals with mental health conditions.

• Officers are 1.4 to 4.5 times more likely to use force during these interactions, increasing the risk of harm for both the officer and the individual in crisis.

• In 2017, 730 people died in law enforcement confrontations. Mental illness played a role in a quarter of those incidents.

Every time the police interact with someone in crisis, there is a higher likelihood of force being used and someone getting hurt or killed; the person in crisis or the officer. Either scenario is tragic and often avoidable if the right resources were brought to the scene.

Police should not be responding to these incidents unless there is a crime or weapon involved. Mental health professionals should be inserted in the place of the police to resolve these situations. They are better trained at recognizing the signs of mental illness and communicating in a way that de-escalates the situation.

Unfortunately, those resources aren’t readily available today, and the police continue to respond. We train our officers as much as we can about mental illness, but we will never be as qualified as an expert in mental health.

This isn’t a matter of whether the need exists, few people question that anymore. It exists and will continue to exist unless we take steps to fix it. This referendum won’t end mental illness in Kankakee County, but it will help many who suffer from it, and I believe, will save lives.