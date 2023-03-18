COMMENTARY: Modern day exorcisms: A dive into the veteran mental health crisis

By Eric Peterson

After the loss of a former teammate to suicide, I have made it a personal mission of mine to sit with veterans in some of their darkest moments. These are the moments that television shows and movies try to recreate but seldomly capture effectively in my humble opinion, apart from the occasional James Wan film.

Though how could one accurately depict the sheer amount of emotional weight and fear that rests on the shoulders of a family dealing with a Marine suffering from PTSD and an addiction to methamphetamines that caused him to lock himself in a trailer, away from his pregnant fiancée and three children that sat waiting for him in their family home mere feet away?

The above-mentioned situation is one of many that I have found myself responding to, with the help of other veteran volunteers and community members alike that have joined the cause of my organization, Project Headspace and Timing.

The aforementioned situation came to a head following a two-year period where I had been working with this veteran, a veteran I had also been a medic to in Baghdad, who’s addiction came from an amalgamation of things to include a prescription to Oxycontin following an injury, and an excessive amount of explosions he was subjected to while serving his country honorably.

Though halfway through my time in working with him, I was grateful to be able to enlist the help of his county’s Crisis Response Unit, made up of mental health professionals working side-by-side with law enforcement and other medical professionals, to ensure that they could handle difficult crisis situations effectively and efficiently. When I got them involved, the veteran had begun to exhibit symptoms that would suggest he may have been planning to barricade himself and possibly his family in their home.

I would drive or fly to visit this veteran as he lived in a state far away from mine, and when I could, I would travel with another veteran advocate who had also served with us both.

After receiving a problematic phone call from his family, we made the collective decision to get his family out of the home, and travel up to spend the night with him in an effort to get him to understand the situation, to exorcise the demons in his mind.

We were able to get his family out safely and stayed the night with him while communicating with the Crisis Response Unit. We did our best to calm him down, to let him know that he was in a safe place with his brothers that would not let anything bad happen to him, but as we reasoned with him, we did not see the man we had served with staring back at us. It was almost as if it was someone or something else entirely, and was a stare that I had never seen, nor will I ever forget.

I have always been a fan of Batman for many reasons. One of the things I love about him is as brave and strong as he may be, when he gets into trouble, he calls Alfred for assistance. Alfred is wiser, and his perspective on the situation helps Batman in even the most dire of situations.

For this veteran, I was Batman, and the Crisis Response Unit was my Alfred. It was good to have that support, and that enabled me to get this veteran the help that he needed. The Crisis Response Unit made sure we were safe, and that we had every tool we needed until the job was done.

A referendum to add a quarter-cent sales tax will be on the ballot on April 4. The funding that can come from this, if passed, can create a plethora of desperately needed mental health programs and services for our community in Kankakee County. It could create a Crisis Response Unit of our own. The possibilities are only limited by our minds, and if you know the mental health professionals that we have in our area, then you know how truly limitless those possibilities really are.

I’m thankful for the community I live in. I have traveled all over this country and at times this planet, but my heart always brings me back here, I guess that is why the rest of our country calls our area “The Heartland.”

But with mental health professionals dealing with outstanding wait times and not enough treatment providers to go around, one has to ask themselves how we keep this heart beating. We do it by harnessing our greatest power, the power of the people, and vote in favor of a referendum that can assist anyone in our area wrestling with demons of their own.

Oh, and by the way, I am officiating that Marine’s wedding later this year.