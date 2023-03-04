COMMENTARY: Vote no on mental health sales tax

No one debates the need for mental health services locally. In fact, I have had people close to me rely on mental health services. So for those pushing a sales tax on us all to assume, makes, well you know how that goes.

Below is a list of 19 area providers. Did it take $3.1 million to put this list together? No. As with all health care services, it is insurance driven and there are services for the non-insured.

If you need services, contact any of the providers below for Kankakee County:

Riverside Mental Health Services — 815-937-1237; Helen Wheeler Center — 815-939-3543; South Schuyler Counseling — 815-304-4726; Duane Dean Behavioral Health — 815-939-0125; Grand Praire Services — 815-939-2313; Cornerstone Services Kankakee

— 815-823-8412; Transformative Growth Counseling — 630-4236010; Morgan Mickey Jay — 815-933-2240; Children Adolescent Home Based — 815-939-3991; Insight Wellness Center — 708-522-9855; Riverside Pathways —844-442-2551; Lisa Pearson PLLC

— 779-236-7214; Thresholds Kankakee — 815-935-8886; Associated Counseling & Wellness Center — 815-929-0099; Aunt Martha's — 877-692-8686; Sunflower Counseling — 815-683-6191; Ascension Illinois-Bourbonnais Behavioral Health — 815-937-8204; LifeStance Health

— 888-428-7890; Cottage Clinic Counseling — 815-935-8133.

There is no need for a sales tax hike in Kankakee County. Our area has services for the residents of all demographics. If anything, there needs to be education on how to access these providers. That won't take a sales tax hike of $3.1 million which is a greater number than some Kankakee County government departments. If any of these entities are in need of funding, there are alternative ways than asking for a tax increase.

Those that are pushing this sales tax increase failed to secure enough signatures to put on the ballot and called in favors to Kankakee County government leadership and 16 board members feel you are not taxed enough.

If the Kankakee County Board can hand out ARPA monies to politically connected entities, why aren't those asking for tax dollars asking for ARPA money?

Like so many non-profits who aren't asking for tax hikes, have fundraisers or work with Kankakee County Public Health Department grant writers.

Again, who will administer the tax dollars if this tax hike passes? Who will receive the tax dollars? Is there a conflict of interest in regards to those who handle the money and gets the money?

Too many unknowns. Didn't we get suckered years ago with ObamaCare? Vote NO to KankaBamaCare in early voting and April 4.

Go vote … and vote NO. They expect low turnout to enable this to pass. If you are sick of being over taxed, go vote. It only takes a few minutes.

<em>Jim Byrne, of Bradley, is a former Kankakee County Board vice-chairman, former Kankakee County Board District 23 member and a former Kankakee Public Health Department board member.</em>