COMMENTARY: Our citizens deserve more

On April 4, voting residents of Kankakee County have the ability to improve the health of our community. Your ballot will include a referendum asking for a quarter-cent sales tax increase to fund mental health services to children, adolescents, their families, veterans, senior adults and others needing consistent and affordable support.

Our community has been a desert in a long-lasting drought of access to psychiatrists, timely agency resources and wrap-around community services. This quarter-cent sales tax increase could change that.

As a former educator and school administrator, my role in students’ lives went beyond teaching. My lessons provided instruction for the reading, math and other content areas. I built relationships so that I became a safe and important person in my students’ lives. I took care of runny noses, checked fevers, cleaned up vomit and put band-aids on small cuts.

However, some of my students had illnesses and challenges that required care by someone who specializes in mental health support; a specialty area that I was not equipped to handle. The schools had skillful and compassionate social workers, but they are not psychiatrists nor mental health counselors. The support for students’ families was limited as their student caseloads were overwhelming.

Referrals for further services were provided. Finding adequate, affordable and consistent mental health support became the roadblock.

I remember, vividly, helping a struggling student and his parent try to find a counselor who accepted Medicaid. When our search failed, we called agencies, only to find out that the appointment would be six or more weeks out; this student and family needed help sooner.

The child’s challenges increased in intensity and eventually, the only resource was a local hospital’s emergency room. Following an assessment and several hours, this young child was released to his mother, with a referral. It would take weeks before this child and parents finally found support. Unfortunately, the support was not timely or consistent. I can recall many similar situations for our students and families.

Wondering why that scenario happened as it did, I researched our community and learned that we lack funding to attract and retain psychiatrists, psychologists, and child/family counselors. We lack the number of staff needed to address increasing numbers of patients needing care. We lack affordable mental health services. We lack bilingual providers. We lack funds for transportation to get clients to their appointments. We lack community outreach services that consistently provide compassion, guidance and understanding.

You can’t serve from an empty cup. Kankakee County, our cup is empty, and our citizens deserve more. I urge you to learn more, watch the children who enter our schools and play in our neighborhoods, and vote YES to the quarter-cent sales tax increase to improve the health of our county.