JACKSON: We should never resort to violence

I have never liked scummy, creamy, phony people. Especially the ones who get elected to public office. I once thought there should be a justice system for regular folks and a separate system for elected folks.

Although not in the manner I envisioned, I learned that such a two-tier system actually existed. And a third tier for those who can afford their own system of justice.

On those rare occasions when a crooked, scummy, creamy public steward was held accountable, it would be cause for celebration. Albeit, while cringing, I find myself leaning toward the justice system that has been in place for a while and away from the immediate and swift justice of the people.

There are just some things we don’t take into our own hands. Let the process work is my new motto.

I think Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is one of the most sleazy, scummy, creamy elected representative currently serving this country. I hope to live to see his comeuppance. However, he has represented his Floridian constituency in state and federal office for more than a decade.

Since I live in Illinois, my opinion of him is actually irrelevant. No matter what I think of him, I accept that he should be held accountable by the established process.

If given the opportunity, I would tell Eugene Huelsman that same thing. Let the process work. Huelsman is a 58-year-old California man who has been indicted by a Florida jury for his phone threat against Gaetz.

This past January, Huelsman left a very explicit, threatening phone message for the congressman. He was indicted in May and arrested last week. He was released on $20,000 bail. His case was scheduled to be heard this past week.

Huelsman’s recording left nothing to conjecture of his intent: “Tell M.G. to watch his back. Tell him to watch his children. I’m coming for him. He’s going to (expletive) die. I’m gonna (expletive) kill him. Watch your back. I’m coming for you. I’m gonna put a bullet in one of your (expletive) kids, too.”

Huelsman made the phone threat Jan. 9, three days after the equally un-American attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Way too far out there and not how we do things here.

We can disagree, call them names, even make false accusations against them, campaign against them, vote against them. But we don’t take up arms or threaten with violence merely because we don’t like one’s character, political position or political outcome. And we definitely do not ever direct any anger towards the minor children of any elected official.

No matter the form of justice I would like to see Huelsman and every one the Jan. 6 insurrectionists receive, our process dictates they receive the equivalent of a slap on the wrist. If convicted, Huelsman faces a potential fine and up to five years in prison.

Even when younger, less impatient and a proponent of vigilante justice, I drew the line when it came to protecting the ideals that made us great. We don’t kill our keepers and protectors of trust. We censure them. We give them a formal, public tongue lashing and allow their respective constituencies to determine their fate.

On the other hand, it is clear that accountability for something as simple as selling small amounts of marijuana might warrant a greater fate than for violating the public trust.

We have a system of rules that govern our civilized behavior. Whiles those lines may sometimes appear to be blurred, there is one that is never acceptable to cross. Violent terrorism against our government should never be acceptable. Not by violently attacking our founding institutions or by sending a death threat by telephone.

I’m afraid to admit that instead of getting smarter with age, I think I’m getting softer.