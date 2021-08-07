WEBBER: Doc Holliday's spirit was unmatched

The missus and I recently flew to Vail, Colo. We drove the Rocky Mountains over to Salt Lake, and then flew home out of Jackson Wyo., located in the spectacular Grand Teton National Park. Four states were removed from our bucket lists.

Along the way, we stopped in Glenwood Springs, Colo. Doc Holliday is buried in the small hamlet in the Roaring Fork Valley. My devotion to American history necessitated the visit.

The trailhead is in the middle of an antiquated residential district on the side of Jaspar Mountain. Upon arriving, a sign said the grave was a half mile walk … up the mountain. It lied; it was seven-tenths of a mile, elevated another 216 feet. It has always been my opinion mountains are to be viewed, not assaulted. If God meant for me to reach mountain tops, He would’ve installed escalators.

Undaunted, we headed up the mountain. This would be a good time to inform you it was my first time climbing a mountain. My age, paper knees and weight conspired against me every single inch of the way. I feared my lungs would explode.

Finally reaching the top without a call to 911, we were directed to the other end of the cemetery for Holliday’s grave. More walking! The obelisk-like structure, obviously not original, was enclosed by iron fencing. It was exhilarating. I noticed he and my late father shared the same birth date — 8/14.

About this time, still gasping paper-thin air, I happened upon a second stone at Doc’s feet. It explains Doc isn’t really buried in that spot — but someplace in the cemetery. Records had been destroyed in the 1800s, so no one can recall exactly where they planted the famous gunfighter. I’ve since read another theory his father had him transferred to the family plot in an unmarked grave in Griffin, Ga.

We enjoyed our trip greatly but were sore and wore out at night. We should have made this trek years earlier, as the area is suited more to folks who like to camp, climb, hike or bicycle. My idea of “roughing it” is the second floor of a hotel without an elevator.

Having recently wrote about Lewis and Clark, on our drive, I contemplated the people who explored or lived this area throughout the past couple hundred years. I marveled at how tough and rugged they were. Unlike our situation, there was no hotel with air-conditioning, showers or comfy beds to retire for the night. Most slept on the ground amongst critters.

A well-traveled dentist-gambler-gunslinger, John Henry Holliday was born in Georgia in 1852, graduated dental school in Philadelphia, apprenticed in St. Louis and set up a practice in Atlanta — before contracting tuberculosis. Only 22-years-old at the time, he was given a few months to live. He headed to Dallas, Texas, for drier weather.

Doc became a successful dentist there, but the tuberculosis forced him to retire. Seems nobody wanted their dentist having a hacking fit with sharp tools in their hands. With a flair for gambling and marksmanship, Doc embarked on a new career, but was run out of Texas for illegal gambling.

He then ambled up to Denver, Colo., got in trouble again, and was ushered out. He hired on to deal cards in Cheyenne, Wyo., until a gold rush was announced in Deadwood, S.D., so he beat feet over there. When that didn’t “pan” out, he headed back to Cheyenne, then snuck into Denver again, then on to Kansas and back down to Texas.

While in Texas he was shot by another gambler. Recuperating in Ft. Griffin, Texas, he met and started a relationship with Mary “Big Nose Kate” Horony.

Once healed, he and Kate moved to Dodge City, Kan., to practice dentistry again. He happened to be playing cards at the Long Branch Saloon when a couple outlaws ambushed Marshal Wyatt Earp. Irritated by the interruption, Holliday came to the aid of the famous marshal by placing a gun to the outlaws’ head. Earp swore Holliday saved his life.

Still restless, he traveled to New Mexico and then on to Tombstone, Ariz., for a fateful date with history at the OK Corral. Problems with Kate and the law eventually had him scrambling back to Colorado, where he died of tuberculosis at the Hotel Glenwood. He was only 36-years-old.

When considering nearly all of his travel and activities were on horseback — including the brushes with the law — in uncivilized territories, while suffering with tuberculosis, the physical stamina and mental toughness of the man seems remarkable.

Compare his tenacity and spirit to people of today, whimpering over genders, pronouns, statues, ancestry, police, skin pigmentation, masks, mean tweets, etc. — while unwittingly having rights stripped away by politicians.

One can only wonder how rugged individuals like Holliday would have tolerated our indolent soft society today, or our government intrusion.

I bet Doc wouldn’t have worn a useless face diaper because of irrational governmental decrees of a virus with a 98.2% survival rate either.