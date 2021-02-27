JACKSON: Early release of child killer isn't justice

<em>The dead cannot cry out for justice. It is a duty of the living to do so for them.”</em> — Lois McMaster Bujold

Justice can be defined as a concept of fair and equitable implementation of laws and procedures after a crime has been committed. It can also be considered mitigated revenge. It can be arbitrary and subjective. It can be swift. It can be lingering.

Justice lasted just 24 years for Quortney Kley. On Feb. 25, 1997, Quortney was just 20 months old when she was sexually assaulted and murdered. Her killer, Cayce Williams, 23, at the time, pleaded guilty and was given a 48-year sentence. Fast forward to two days ago, on the 24th anniversary of her murder when Kley’s killer was released from prison, having served just 50 percent of his sentence. That ain’t justice. That is a mockery. That is a shame.

To inflict an unimaginable pain upon her father by releasing his child’s murderer early and on the anniversary of her death is a form of injustice. Quortney’s father, Jesse Kley, now resides in Missouri. He drove to Dixon Correctional Center in Dixon, Ill., to witness the release of his child’s rapist and murderer before visiting her final resting place in Elgin.

Williams, now 47, formerly of Elgin, will live in Crystal Lake where he must register as a murderer and sexual predator. Some justice. Kill a child, serve half a sentence and be set free to kill again. The chances of Williams killing again are greater than not. Recidivism among violent criminals exceeds 60 percent.

Having spent more than half of his life in lockup, is Williams even capable of making life decisions? Every decision for the past 24 years has been made for him. His prime long wasted behind bars. What decision-making ability does he possess? What triggers does he know to avoid?

After 24 years, is society to believe that a child murderer has been rehabilitated beyond the ability to act on the impulse that led to his initial crime? Is society expected to ignore the history of child sexual predators and murderers? And feel safe? The stewards of public safety have failed to provide justice for this dead child and while putting a new generation of children and a community at risk.

It was egregious enough that Williams was not given a more just sentence like death. But to be set free after serving just half of his judgement and on the anniversary of his victim’s death was just cruel and unusual punishment inflicted upon the victim’s survivors. How does the state tell a father that the person who violently and heinously took his daughter’s life just as she was learning to walk was being allowed to walk freely out of jail? Quortney Kley was victimized a second time. This time by the living who were responsible for assuring her justice.

And what about the concern for the residents of Crystal Lake where Williams will reside? How will their safety be guaranteed? Is the child killer’s compliance with registration requirements be enough? Who is responsible for protecting the children of McHenry County from the killer’s affinity for young children?

Jesse Kley submitted a 1,400-signature petition to the Illinois Department of Corrections asking for Williams to remain locked up. It was ineffective. As was the opposition of his release by the several Kane County law enforcement officials.

The state has deemed Williams safe enough to live within a free society. Even with the best monitoring system in use, and notification of his release to every possible child friendly environment, nothing can prevent him from killing another child if he so desires. There is a 50-50 chance he could kill again.

That ain’t justice.