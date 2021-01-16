Dennis Marek: The proper use of the 25th Amendment

The last 10 days have been as upsetting as any riotous disruptions that I have observed in person or on TV, including thee riots after the shooting of unarmed students in protest at Kent State University, and those during the Democratic Convention in Chicago in 1968. I arrived in Washington D.C. the morning after Rev. Martin Luther King was assassinated when our Capitol was ablaze, and was at the anti-war rally in 1967, featured in “Forrest Gump.’’ The latter was totally peaceful.

Here we have the president of the United States on video urging civil unrest upon the U.S. Capitol as it is filled with duly elected senators, representatives, and even the vice president of the United States. As a result, what was hoped for did not happen, but people were killed and the nation was embarrassed. The confirmation of President-Elect Joe Biden went on. Other than a few hours of delay, the idiots accomplished nothing other than getting themselves arrested and perhaps charged with serious crimes, including possibly murder. All this as the president watched on TV after promising to march with them. Maybe he got tired.

As I watched the speakers for and against the acceptance of the votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania, even life-long supporters of the president backed off and were actually quite articulately condemning the president for his fallacies and delusions of fraud in the voting by Americans. I am sure that he was having a stroke as he was watching. He wouldn’t even call in the National Guard to put down the riot, but thankfully someone else with the power did.

To my amazement, several of my friends who had opposed me in my views of the scariest president of all times, have come to realize and even admit that they were wrong in their opinions, the false conspiracy theories, and even his fitness to serve in any office of our government. Friends, you were a long time coming, but welcome back to reality.

As I write this, there is minimal time left for the man to serve. His ego is bent so far out of shape that he has no reasoning ability. His pride in never losing won’t even let him attend the inauguration of his replacement. His “best friends” have turned against him. He has tried to shame his two most faithful servants, Vice President Pence and former cabinet member Bill Barr. The people around him have had enough. Many are resigning, but it would appear that some will stay. God bless them if their purpose is to try to stop any further irrational action that would further endanger our country. To those who bailed, a bit late to save your credibility.

People have talked of impeachment again, but that will take long, even with Congress voting for impeachment earlier this week. The Senate may be 50-50 but it would need a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict. The only good reason to waste that time would be that Trump would no longer be eligible to hold any political office. And certain people believe that a fight long after the transition of presidents would still be worth it to ensure his never returning. What the heck, he has broken so many rules and has made himself laughing stock to our foreign allies, that perhaps such a conviction could reaffirm to them that we aren’t all deranged.

The shorter approach would be the use of the 25th Amendment to our Constitution. Passed in 1967, the purpose was to insure the orderly continuation of the office of the presidency. We had just had the assassination of President Kennedy. This amendment was passed by the 50 states and Congress in two years, a quite short period of time for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Let’s look at the amendment.

Section 1 clearly makes the vice president the successor if the president dies, resigns, or is removed from office. This last part was new for all practical purposes.

Section 2 covers the vacancy of the office of the vice president and we saw this used when Spiro Agnew resigned during the Nixon administration. This became even more important when Nixon resigned, and we had the only president who was never elected to the office of the president or vice President. Gerald Ford holds that unique distinct.

Section 3 allows the president to transfer his duties to the VP on a temporary basis. An example might be a medical emergency such as Franklin Roosevelt had in his last term with his stroke, although the amendment wasn’t available back then.

Section 4, however, is the bell ringer. For the first time, someone can declare the president unfit to serve. One way is with the Congress, but the other, faster way is through the Executive Branch. It must start with the vice president. He or she must initiate and must affirmatively vote in favor of the removal. He then needs a majority of certain cabinet officers to vote with him. The transfer is immediate. If the president objects, the order of removal stays in effect until the matter is heard by both Houses of Congress within a short period of time.

Right now there are 15 Cabinet members enumerated by a subsequent federal law that make up the voting body. They range from the secretary of state, defense, and treasury, to agriculture, education, veteran affairs and homeland security. If a majority finds, with the required vote of the vice president, that the president is unfit, the president is removed immediately. The section does address what is necessary for the president to retake the office or challenge the removal.

Here are some interesting questions about this procedure. Will Pence do the dirty deed to the man he backed blindly all these years? Was his refusal to upend the Constitution as demanded by the president with the follow-up personal berating make him likely to consider the act? It is rumored that the Cabinet has met once with no outcome, but that could change.

Members of the Cabinet are confirmed by the Senate. The defense, transportation and homeland security secretaries have quit. Their replacements have not been confirmed by the Senate. Do they get to vote? Then does the number of eligible voters reduce to 10 with five and the vice president being enough votes, or do they still need a majority of the original number, being eight votes to remove him?

One more interesting wrinkle. If Trump can be held criminally liable for any of the acts by his urging his mob on, can he pardon himself in advance? Wait a minute. If he doesn’t do it before the vote, he has no power of pardon. Interesting.