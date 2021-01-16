Alan Webber: What a coup looks like

I watched the Trump rally and subsequent protest last week. I was proud of the people who traveled to D.C. to support our president, along with expressing their displeasure with the election debacle. I wished I had been there.

Even more impressive was when they funneled to the capitol for a peaceful protest concerning the criminal acts going on inside by our new Politburo. I posted to Facebook pictures of the masses of people — a red, white, and blue sea of humanity — there for the president. After the four years of anarchy, capped off with the horse-feathers that was the year 2020, my patriotic juices were flowing again.

Then, like everything else irrational the last four years, something changed. I watched in dismay as people surrounded and breached the capitol. It seemed surreal, as if a command on a battlefield had been ordered. People were fighting with guards, breaking windows and attacking the house chambers.

I suspected the people doing the damage were not there to support Trump, but were the same degenerates causing anarchy across our nation’s cities all year. You remember them, the riots and anarchy the government and media thought were justified, as opposed to this new insurrection supposedly mounted by Trump supporters.

We know for a fact there were extremists there as some have been arrested, but mostly ignored by the media. Reports came from social media a busload of ANTIFA extremists had arrived to infiltrate the rally, but there isn’t a Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer that would believe that, and we can’t trust the media to investigate it.

Nevertheless, every government official and talking head, including Fox, were filled with outrage. Like everything else for the past four years, the gas-lighted narrative was that this was Trump’s fault, too. Rather than having the slightest interest in election integrity with mail-in balloting, or the concerns of 74 million fellow Americans, they continued to pile on the president.

Trump tweeted a video asking protestors for peace and to please go home.

Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram collectively blocked the president simultaneously, supposedly until the transfer of the presidency has taken place. Aside from that being a blatant violation of Trump’s First Amendment rights, wouldn’t that also be collusion on the part of the tech giants?

Michelle Obama sneered he should be banned permanently from all social media. After a summer of constant rioting, why now were they all so furious about this one event?

That night, Biden was confirmed as winner of the presidential election, as many shaken senators withdrew support for voting to suppress election results in Arizona. Mitch McConnell, with his own conflict of interest with China, kind of like our new president, made a speech about the integrity of the process.

The next day, McConnell’s Chinese-American wife, daughter of a wealthy Chinese shipping magnate, resigned from the cabinet.

Then outrage intensified. The media erupted, as did most congressmen, full of outrage at Trump and his supporters. Lindsay Graham shot his mouth off everywhere. Before all the facts were known, Republican congressmen felt it safe to disembark from the Trump train, relieved the ride was finally over. People within the administration jumped like rats off a sinking ship.

Kankakee’s own Adam Kinzinger tweeted Trump should be removed from office by enacting the 25th Amendment. Calling it a “wake up’’ call, the House’s biggest RINO actually did so before House dingbat Nancy Pelosi got around to it. Perhaps it’s Mr. Kinzinger who will get the wake-up call in his next election bid.

In the following days, Big Tech shut down conservative voices on social media, completely stealing their rights of free speech. In response, conservatives flocked to an alternative social media source, Parler, which Big Tech then shut down without notice, and mocked them. This, too, the media either ignored or spun the narrative to justify these actions. The entire world has looked on in horror, except for American liberals who seem to have no issue with censorship in America.

With only a few days to go before Biden is sworn in, Pelosi ridiculously began shrieking for yet another impeachment of Trump, this time for insurrection. It appears she has lost her mind with this constant vendetta of impeaching Trump, particularly during a supposed pandemic. The country has bigger issues than her personal fetish for Trump, like getting everyone vaccinated besides just herself for starters.

This is what a coup looks like, folks. The Swamp has become so vitriolic only because they know Trump is aware of where the bodies are buried and they are terrified he will expose the Swamp on his way out.