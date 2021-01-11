Catherine Rampell

What ever happened to the “personal responsibility” we so often have heard Republicans prattle on about?

Republican Sens. Josh Hawley (Missouri), Ted Cruz (Texas) and others aided and abetted our authoritarian president, amplifying his lies about voter fraud. White House officials and their confederates in right-wing media have thoroughly brain-poisoned the GOP base, claiming shadowy forces stole the 2020 election. In so doing, these quislings all helped foment the insurrectionist storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

They should man up and own it.

Yet for their role in Wednesday’s seditious acts, not a whit of personal responsibility is anywhere to be found. “It is not your fault. It is their fault,” came the appalling apologia of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, with the ambiguous “their” seemingly referring to Democrats. Cruz more explicitly blamed random Democrats. Other right-wing personalities and Republican leaders claim the attempted coup was really the work of far-left antifa, even though Capitol rioters were on camera chanting “Trump” and “Stop the steal” and carrying the Confederate flag.

About half (45 percent) of Republican survey respondents said they approve of the storming of the Capitol, a YouGov snap poll found. Yet this same poll found most Republicans also blame President-elect Joe Biden for this (totally acceptable and good!) American carnage.

Let’s review the tape.

Donald Trump warned his fellow partisans he would try to hold onto the presidency by force if necessary. In the months before Election Day, he repeatedly declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, instead pledging, “There won’t be a transfer.”

With rare exceptions — such as Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) — Republicans asked about these comments usually refused to directly condemn them.

Some, such as former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., shrugged off such openly banana-republican remarks, insisting although Trump “says crazy stuff,” the president would, of course, concede gracefully if he lost. Sometimes allies, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pivoted to talking about judges. Sometimes, they even egged Trump on: The day after the president said there wouldn’t be a transfer of power, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., tweeted: “In the spring, stores sold out of hand sanitizer and toilet paper. This fall, they sold out of ammo.”

When it became clear Trump indeed had lost and refused to concede (gracefully or otherwise), these same Republicans indulged his delusions.

“What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change,” one unnamed Republican official told The Washington Post in November. “He went golfing this weekend. It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on Jan. 20.”

When, in December, Post reporters asked all 249 sitting Republican lawmakers who had won the presidential election, 220 refused to answer.

Things soon devolved. As it became clearer the base had bought into Trump’s conspiracy theories, and believed the election had been “stolen,” Republicans transitioned from merely ignoring this mass paranoia to fanning the flames.

Republican officials claimed they merely were asking questions about the election system’s integrity. There’s so much distrust they had to investigate now. Never mind Trump and other GOP cranks had sown the distrust themselves. No matter dozens of court cases about these “questions” had been thrown out — including by Trump-appointed judges.

Suddenly, GOP lawmakers were tripping over one another to propose faux-populist “fixes” to the nonproblem of their leader’s creation. They announced plans to object to election results in states Biden had won. Some even explicitly advocated use of force, with Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, saying after an unfavorable court ruling “violence in the streets” might be the only option left to prevent Biden’s inauguration.

Not all of their followers understood these cosplay coup attempts to be purely performative.

Then on Wednesday, politicians cheered on the bloodthirsty Washington, D.C., crowds who might someday donate to their 2024 campaigns. Trump already was fundraising oodles off his “Stop the steal” grift; why shouldn’t they as well? Indeed, just as insurrectionists were storming the Capitol, both Cruz and Hawley campaigns sent out fundraising texts.

These arrogant demagogues thought they merely were playing to the mob, as they’ve been doing for the past four years. It apparently never occurred to them the mob might someday come for them, too.

And now they have the gall to blame antifa, Democrats, Biden? Take some responsibility for what you’ve done.

Some are born responsible, some achieve responsibility, and some have responsibility thrust upon them. If Republicans will not voluntarily accept accountability, then the ballot box must force it upon them. Name, shame and eject all these traitors from office.