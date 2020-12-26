Alan Webber: Cheers to a new beginning in 2021

Less than a week and 2020 will be blissfully behind us. Good riddance — it will be as euphoric as Gov. J.B. Pritzker getting tossed out on his keaster in the 2022 election … or before.

Sadly, I lost a few friends, classmates, a co-worker and even one of my old babysitters this year. Gone too is guitar wizard Eddie Van Halen; the gracious Alex Trebek; Bob Gibson — surely the most intense MLB pitcher ever; and Jerry Sloan, a tough as nails guard for the Chicago Bulls. All were people who meant something to me. Even lost Berta from “Two and a Half Men.”

As we hasten into 2021, I’ve some thoughts that might lend perspective to this gaslighted world in which we “exist”:

I propose business owners required to shut down or alter business due to the pandemic be given real estate or lease rebates for the next five years. Since this might be harmful to landlords or local municipality budgets, the difference should be made up by those retail giants allowed to remain open and earn record profits off the pandemic.

Now that the Cleveland Indians have succumbed to political correctness, the Tribe finds themselves needing a new moniker. Perhaps the Indians should only slightly alter their name to the Indigents, owing to their top spot in the Forbes ratings of the Most Miserable Cities. Personally, I like Cleveland, but I abhor buckling to political correctness. Like the Redskins, the Indians were named as an honor to someone from a different era, and what is demeaning is to let people with modern liberal agenda’s tarnish historical connotations.

Note to Rocky Wirtz, owner of the Chicago Blackhawks — your number is getting closer.

Did you see politicians, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, lined up like pigs at a trough to get the Trump Warp Speed vaccines first? Evidently, they are more essential than us, the Great Unwashed. These are the same people who have been holding up financial relief for a second stimulus package due to political backbiting. They should have been near last in line, just ahead of Govs. Pritzker, Cuomo, Newsome and Whitmer. It defies logic why we continue to put up with this type of behavior from people that supposedly work for us.

A few weeks ago, a local op-ed writer wrote a disparaging commentary on President Donald Trump. That’s OK, this is still America and he’s entitled to an opinion, plus he’s a nice guy. However, his last sentence stated, “We must move on and forget this man.” I fervently disagree.

As previously mentioned, the counties his op-ed appears in voted overwhelmingly for Trump, so I doubt anyone is going to forget Trump any time soon. In fact, the opposite is more likely. And Joe Biden voters — we’ll never know how many there really were — have vastly underestimated the rage and resentment roiling within the Deplorables, aka Trump voters. This issue will be addressed … one way or the other.

According to Rasmussen, 62 percent of Republicans, 28 percent of independents, 17 percent of Democrats and at least one good looking op-ed writer are convinced the election was stolen. If “Republican” politicians, like our own Adam Kinzinger, possessed anything resembling a spine, they would address this situation more convincingly. Sadly, it appears only a few are willing to risk their cushy positions to do so. This leaves Trump and his 74 million Deplorables to do something.

Presuming there are no Hail Mary passes left for Trump, and the Manchurian-like Biden does take the Oval Office, I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump’s political days are over, at least being a candidate himself. He can do much more as a kingmaker to neutralize the corrupt mainstream media, China and the Soros threats currently looming darkly over this country.

Trump has the persona, knowledge and money to take a somewhat obscure news outlet, Newsmax for example, and turn it into a media behemoth. It could fill the vacuum currently being created by the Murdoch boys in their quest to suck Fox News down into CNN-like ratings. I suppose it will have to be called Trump Real News but given the decay of the type of journalism originally created by the genius of Roger Ailes at Fox, we can forgive him this arrogance.

Now that he’s not running for re-election, Trump’s firsthand knowledge of how the Swamp works, where bodies are buried and the reach of the Chinese and Soros tentacles, is a valuable commodity. It could be dispersed with real journalists who would endeavor to get at the truth to inform the country of what is really going on, as opposed to what the corrupt media wants us to think.

Trump might also spearhead the start of a new political party (Deplorables?) that would become a formidable force in future elections. This might cause a mass exodus from the GOP to the new party, hopefully leading to the collapse of the Republican party. Having their feelings still hurting from Orange-Man’s bad words, the RINO’s will have no other choice but to join up with the Democrat-Socialists cabal.

Party changes and new media empires have happened before in American history and perhaps it’s time has come again. And Trump is just the man to take us there.