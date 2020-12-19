Alan Webber: The Guv who tried to steal Christmas

Creatures in Lincolnland love commerce and Christmas a lot,

‘Cept their Guv, living on a Gilded Coast. Evidently, he does not!

The Guv loathes entrepreneurs; maybe too, the Christmas season.

No need to ask why; there’s an inherited reason.

Some said it might be his head wasn’t screwed on right.

Others opined, perhaps his pants were too tight.

But methinks the most likely reason of all,

His plans to stop go-getters were hitting the wall.

Whatever the reason, his pants or those go-getters,

He seethed and he frothed, despising us ‘Landers,

Observing from his mansion with a grinchy pate,

He scowled at the bustle going on in the state.

For he knew every capitalist in Lincolnland beneath,

Was hanging on to their business, if only by their teeth.

“Dagnabbit, they’re doing business anyway?” he belched a sneer.

“Tomorrow is Christmas! Why, it’s practically here!”

Pondering, with stubby fingers nervously drumming.

He grumbled “I must stop paychecks from coming!”

Tomorrow those Lincolnlanders will sit down to a great feast!

“Be too many at the table!” he disliked this even the least.

They would feast on roast beef, green beans and some yams,

Store bought of course…in spite of his bans.

And then they’d do something he did not like at all!

All those Linconlanders, the small to the tall…

They’d be too close together, with Christmas bells ringing.

They’d stand hand-in-hand, and then they’d start singing

And the more the Guv thought of this Christmas fling,

The more he believed “I must halt this whole #@% thing.”

Then the Guv got an idea, an awful pathetic notion.

Quite the progressive idea to put in motion.

Snapping his fingers, “I know what to do,” he snorted from his throat,

He bellowed at his minions, “Fetch my limo and get my coat!”

Guv chuckled and guffawed, “oh what grinchy tricks.”

He called a press conference; he would address all his hicks.

Waiting on a lacky to bring his limo, he took some red thread,

And tied “THE GOV,” Wuhan flu mask ‘round his big head.

Then the Guv hollered, “Let’s Go!” and the limo started south,

To a studio where ‘Landers, from Alton to Zion could hear his big mouth.

Steppin’ up to the podium, pointing a diamond-studded finger at all,

“I’m shuttin’ this whole state down for dinin’’ too much…you’ve got a lot of gall.”

“You’re ruinin’ all my presidential plans,” he shook a meaty fist.

Cronies in tow, he thundered out the studio; they’d get the gist.

He grumbled, “if Cuomo can do it, so can I; I’m the Guv.”

Mayor Haircut nodded and swooned; oh, she was so in love.

Climbing in the limo, he got stuck a moment or two.

A giddy lacky pushed him forward, ‘cause Guv would get his due.

“Those out-door dining restaurants, lined up all in rows,”

And those taverns,” Guv pointed out, “the first places I’ll close!”

Then he sunk back in the seat, smirking as only he could,

Traveling back to his compound, he’d done good.

He chuckled ‘bout forgone presents, like dolls and noisy drums,

And the chicken, the stuffing, green beans, and the plums.

“Stopping commerce is vital,” he said, slapping a knee,

“For Nancy Pelosi to bail us out, it’s all better for me.”

Nestled in bed later, he inventoried his money and abodes,

Including the one next-door…without any commodes.

He had ordered confinement to all homes, he beamed with glee.

“And NOW!” said the Guv, “with no schools or churches, they’ll see!

“Those ‘Landers voted down my Flat Levy; but I’ll get even,

He sniggered, “A pandemic is one mighty convenient reason.”

“Who are they to deny me,” he rolled over and snorted.

“I have gazillions of dollars, I’ll make the rules,” he retorted.

Donned in silken nightcap and gown, he drifted off to sleep,

He slept like a baby, no conscious to keep.

Early Christmas morn, with ‘Landers still a-bed,

The Guv arose early, ordered a limo, the one that is red.

Heading down to a dismal empty town, grinchishly humming.

Gov gloated, “They’re finding out now, no Christmas is coming!”

“They’re just waking up! I know what they’ll do!”

“Their mouths will hang open a minute, possibly two,

Then all those ‘Landers will boo-hoo in their beer!”

“That’s a noise,” grinned Guv, “I simply must hear!”

As he glided the streets, window rolled down to see,

Wanting proof, the schmucks had obeyed his decree.

“But, what the heck! It just couldn’t be,” out he cried.

“They’re everywhere being merry; have I been again defied?”

Staring out at the great city, Guv blinked his eyes!

He shook and he moaned! Such a revolting surprise!

Lincolnlanders he saw, walking up and down every street,

Were smiling and wishing good tidings to all they would meet.

Restaurants and churches were now open, Christmas had still come.

Somehow or ‘nother, it came just the same…the Guv felt numb.

“Back to the mansion!” he bawled; the limo turned back,

Thwarted and depressed, he’d head back to his sack.

In bed he puzzled for hours, till his puzzler was sore.

Then the Guv wondered something he hadn’t before!

“Is it possible business just can’t be stopped in this Great State?

“And is Christmas just more than this calendar date?”

And what happened then? Well, in Lincolnland it was abundantly clear,

The people revolted, ‘cause their businesses were too dear,

To flourish and to prosper, it’s the American way.

And no bug from China would ruin their Christmas day.

They re-opened the schools; flung stores open for trade,

And marched off to churches, no longer afraid.

You see, Guv inherited gazillions, but most have not,

Our jobs are important; we all need them a lot.

MERRY CHRISTMAS, LINCOLNLANDERS