Dennis Marek: What else do we lose in this pandemic?

We are closing the restaurants and bars again. The virus is running wild in spite of some politicians still trying to convince us that we “are rounding the curve.”

Well, if we are a train on that curve, it would appear that there is another train coming right at us on our rails. So, day after day, we lose more businesses and jobs because some leader wouldn’t face the truth. By the time this is printed, I hope the contested votes are over and we have a winner. But if he chooses to sulk, not run the nation, and refuses to let the winner share the information necessary to keep our country safe, the pandemic will get even worse before inauguration day and more of our beloved places will stay closed, and perhaps close forever.

I read an article recently that departed from the usual losses we are seeing, some of which will close forever as this terrible calamity continues. Movie theaters, live entertainment, civic gatherings, community education, sporting events and hundreds of other worthwhile lines of work and education are clearly in the gun sight. But here is one that I had not really considered. Museums. We have lived on the edge of a gigantic city most of our lives. Chicago is but an hour away. The city is loaded with beautiful museums, all of which are closed right now. But will they reopen?

My first Chicago museum was The Museum of Science and Industry. I was probably 8 or 9. Along with many hands-on exhibits, we actually got to go into a coal mine. A few years later on our return we now entered the narrow walkways of a German submarine, the U-505. This sub captured in the Atlantic and whose taking was hidden through the rest of the war as it had the Enigma code on it. This turning point of submarine communication helped win the war in the Atlantic. The sub was brought to the museum in 1954 via Lake Michigan. I was in heaven every time I got to go, and have revisited the place many times with classmates, friends, and later, my children.

In high school, our Spanish teacher somehow arranged a bus trip to the Art Institute of Chicago for a special showing of Pablo Picasso art works. She didn’t teach art, but thought we might enjoy a most unusual trip for a small, rural school. That trip led to a lifetime interest in art. I have added museums in New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Paris, London, Rome, Spain, and even St. Petersburg, Russia, to my collection. Thanks, Mrs. Carney.

But there were so many other nearby museums including the Kankakee County Museum here in town. Our community has supported it for years. And I see we are losing our wonderful leader there, Connie Licon. Thanks for all your work, Connie.

In Chicago, there are so many unique museums celebrating life, diversity and the evils of our world. I have visited the Holocaust Museum in New York, and even the newest one concerning the tragedy of 911 names. The 911 Memorial and Museum in downtown New York as well.

With many of these illustrative places closed, is there a danger of losing some of them in the future? Certainly many of these places have gone online trying to continue to educate children, students, and adults. But what hasn’t been mentioned is the informal education that occurs outside the classroom when actually touring these museums, science centers and even historic sites. Hearing about art or the holocaust is one thing, but seeing the art, the exhibits of the horrible treatment of the Jews, or the working of science, drives a new level of education into us regardless of our age.

An example of the impact cannot be clearer than the Holocaust Museum in New York. As you enter the building, the visitors are smiling, talking and even joking. Walking through the exhibits, pictures and items from those events, you notice the crowd growing quiet. By the time you leave the building, no one is talking. Eyes are moist and blood pressure is probably up. While it certainly changes the afternoon, the emotional impart cannot be produced by a book or pictures. It is the entire presence of the museum that drives the impact of emotion. As you leave through a hallway, there is a picture of a museum guard who was shot on the premises by one of those non-believers that these events actually happened.

But here is the part that disturbs me the most. There are 33,000 various museums in the United States. A recent report indicates that one-third of those are at risk of permanent closure in the next year. Let that sink in for a moment. That means 11,000 of these precious places could be gone by the end of 2021.

In a statement put out by the American Association of State and Local History, its CEO reported, “Without substantial assistance, many museums, historical societies, preservation organizations and other institutions will likely close forever. Communities across the country will be left without anchor institutions that provide context for contemporary challenges.”

So why do we care? The younger generation does not seem as interested in history as we did and still do. Museums are a recording of our lives. They have the power to transport us beyond our day-to-day lives. For children, they offer a learning environment outside their home lives and even outside their classrooms. Rather than a Disney World or LEGOLAND, they deal in reality, and in many places, are just as interactive. Women now walk in space, drive tanks into battle and are CEOs of major companies. Museums can show young women examples of the successes of their gender in recent years, such as Amelia Earhart or Eleanor Roosevelt and the more current heroes such as Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. The Washington Air and Space Museum is an excellent example of women and aviation.

Many young children do not see the examples of success at home or even in many schools. Museums release the knowledge of the past, the successes and failures of earlier times, the progression of the civilization of man, and even glimpses of what can be expected in the future.

Yet, the funding of these wonderful places has been left largely to survive on their own with the ongoing crisis. I have read that out of the $2 trillion CARES Act funding, only 1/10,000th of this money went to museums, performing arts institutions, and libraries. We find it harder to support any charities as our own economy shrinks. Attendance is down with the restrictions. Surrounding businesses have lost income on their own as people are not attending. As this pandemic grinds on, the fate of these irreplaceable meccas may die as predicted. Survival may depend on the super-wealthy, but without tax relief for their donations, the desire to fund large amounts will wither as well.

Stay a member of those organizations that you have supported over the years. Look for on-line presentations. Make plans to rush back as soon as the all-clear signal is given.