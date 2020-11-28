Alan Webber: Is civil war in our future?

The late Dr. Jack Minzey was an author and Head of Education at Eastern Michigan University. Supposedly, he wrote the paragraph which follows. The liberal “fact checker Snopes” claims the quote to be misattributed, although they conveniently don’t mention who did. Suffice to say, I’m not a big fan of big tech fact checkers.

Anyway, Minzey stated, “…Who decides who runs the country? When you hate each other but accept the election results, you have a country. When you stop accepting election results, you have a countdown to a civil war.”

After the four years of hell we just lived through during the Trump administration, my thoughts are Minzey’s words were prophetic. Given the unrelenting investigations, starting about 20 minutes after Trump took office, which led to an eventual sham impeachment; and now the reports of possible voter fraud in several states in this last election, something ominous seems to be settling over our country.

Democrats never accepted Trump’s election. Now, Trump supporters are highly suspicious about the election of Joe Biden, too. Notice I said Trump supporters and not “Republicans.” There is a rumble brewing in the Republican Party as well, and Trump voters, all 74 million, will remember “Republicans” who stuck us with Biden.

It defies logic 80 million people voted for a 78-year-old man with signs of dementia, a platform promoting abortion, raising our taxes, gun control and possibly making plans to appease socialists. There was a reason Biden never campaigned, as he must have known the mainstream media and social media big tech giants had his back. That should worry you as much as the voter fraud.

The voting snafu’s during the middle of the night in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were all too convenient, reminding one of a typical Chicago election. Mail-in-voting created the formula for anarchy.

Significantly, Dominion Voting Systems, founded by two Canadians who were donors to the Clinton Foundation, was used for vote tallies in 24 states. There are questions about possible vote-count fraud in their software. They have now lawyered up, refusing to answer questions.

The Washington Compost and New York Times are both viciously railing against Trump’s lawyers about claims of evidence of voter fraud. As this is still the USA, they might have waited until the cases were heard in court before repudiating them. I’ve found if the Compost and the Times are reporting something together, it’s more than likely propaganda.

What might another civil war look like? We got a taste of it this summer when extremists from ANTIFA and BLM childishly threw tantrums in Democratic cities. Meanwhile, the politicians running those cities allowed the mayhem — during a pandemic — costing themselves billions of dollars and a considerable amount of egg on their faces. Isn’t it remarkable COVID will attack your family Thanksgiving gathering and your favorite restaurant, but not your local riot or homeless shelter?

Conservatives don’t roll this way in general so we can only ponder how their side might react. Although Republican politicians are certainly not above lying or playing political games to keep their end of the Swamp murky, destruction is generally not the way of the right. Did you see any rioting when the media illegitimately declared Biden the presidential winner?

I don’t envision another bloody civil war like the 1860s, in which 365,000 union soldiers died to end slavery. A possible upcoming “civil war” might more closely resemble the story laid out in the classic 1957 novel by Ayn Rand, “Atlas Shrugged.”

If you haven’t read the novel, you should. What better time to read a hefty novel than while you’re detained in your Illinois home by yet another edict from a hefty governor who thinks a hefty inheritance makes him czar?

Rand, born in Russia, advanced the philosophy of “objectivism,” which laid the foundation for the novel. She was completely at odds with ideologies of the centralized government represented by socialism and communism, or what Biden might be planning. “Atlas Shrugged” is one of the top selling books of all time.

The context is that as government takes more control over its citizens, taxes corporations more, and makes more burdensome laws to exploit productivity, the central characters decide to take matters into their own hands — by vanishing from government bureaucrats. This inevitably led to a dystopian society where nobody knew what happened — or where the entrepreneurs went. While eating your leftover turkey sandwich you might want to give some thought to a country with no entrepreneurs.

As our country becomes more contentious, the words of Abraham Lincoln ring true; “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”

Trump Derangement Syndrome was real and vastly destructive for our nation. Americanism and socialism cannot co-exist. Our youth have been misguided about socialism and it’s up to us to educate them, leading by example, before it’s too late.