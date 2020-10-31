Johnston/Yurgine: What will the new normal ultimately look like?

<strong>Ken:</strong> These days I often hear the phrase on TV talk and news programs “the new normal.” For the most part the new normal reference is about the raging COVID-19 pandemic and normal is mask wearing, keeping 6 feet apart, and frequent hand washings. The new normal incudes working from home, remote education at every level, and dealing with enforced lockdowns and restrictions. It certainly looks now that the COVID situation is not about to go away anytime soon. A good estimate of cases up to now is a bit over eight million. That’s hardly a nip out of the susceptible pool of 350 million, and it’s looking like the process of testing, approving, and distributing a safe, effective vaccine is going to take at least most of 2021. We might as well get used to the new normal.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Welcome back. The virus has its seasons. First there was spring and summer. Pandemic fatigue brought outdoor dining and play. Now we have fall and winter, with a gigantic uptick in COVID-19 cases (82,600 new infections in one day last week, its highest ever) throughout the USA, stemming from social gatherings and recreational activities moving indoors. We have confined, crowded, poorly ventilated spaces in restaurants, bars and school rooms, with no open windows and inadequate air filtration systems. So, get ready for new lockdown restrictions and more remote education. That fits in with your “new normal” COVID-19 reference. It is what comes after the pandemic that is troubling, particularly with employment and education. I am referring to more and more people working remotely. There will be part time jobs, outsourced contracted work, and more individuals particularly in the tech area, changing jobs multiple times. I see that already happening. With education and its high costs, vocational training and skills will replace motivation for degrees. Students will begin, if they have not done so already, prioritizing return on investment over personal growth. There are tremendous budget shortfalls at colleges and universities already taking place due to the pandemic.

<strong>Ken:</strong> There are winners and losers in the current environment. Restaurant and bar owners and their employees have been the big losers due to statehouse-imposed restrictions. Winners, as indicated by run up in stock price, have included Amazon and other tech companies, Procter and Gamble that manufactures cleaning and disinfecting products, and Albertson’s selling more groceries since families are eating in.

But what about in a year or two or maybe even three when the COVID scourge finally fizzles out? Won’t things automatically return to the good times like those before 2020 with crowded bars and restaurants and fans in the stands? The canned fan noises we hear now are insulting. I’m thinking as long as there are people who remember the pandemic, there will be masks seen on the streets. And now, once implemented, working remotely is going to remain a significant factor. mostly because it eliminates the waste of time and gas of daily commuting. Add to that an expected permanent increase in online shopping, and we should see a significant decrease in total personal automobile miles. We will likely see persistence and even expansion of remote and hybrid education, particularly at the university level aimed at pulling down the cost of a college degree. Look for some degree of exodus from the crowded and sometimes violent high taxation cities.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Let us look at the rest of this year and into the first quarter of 2021. By then a true vaccine may be out. The lockdown has compounded inequality. Rich people find it easier to stay at home, but not so for the rest, including young people. If you are out of work, you are not alone. Twenty-two million jobs were lost in March and April as a result of the pandemic. As we write this only 39 percent of Americans of those unemployed today (some 12 million plus), expect to return to their old jobs. When the pandemic ends, my view is that it will not end well. Sure, as you note, crowded bars, restaurants and fans in stands will return. But most tech workers will be employed remotely with no economic security. Contract employees with no medical or pension rights. With corporations, it is churn and burn. Hire people. Work them to the point of exhaustion and pay them peanuts with no security. Workers no longer have leverage. For the purpose of this debate, let us assume I am correct. Any suggestions?

<strong>Ken:</strong> What kind of debate is it for me to assume you are correct about a dismal future scenario? You will have to offer your own suggestions to ameliorate that frightful fate. I think there will be some changes in the new normal and it will take some time to get there, but “churn and burn?” The process of vetting the vaccine will likely take more time than many in government have predicted, and inoculating some 200 or 300 million Americans once the vaccine is approved will surely tax the system resources. And who can say that there won’t be another deadly viral plague or disaster of broad scope. However, the people who have experienced good times in modern America are not going to allow a return to the dark ages and serfdom. Government regulation regarding employer/employee relations will still be on the books and if that isn’t enough, look for a resurgence of the unions. A final thought: Remember the motto of New Orleans- — Laissez le bon temps rouler: Let the good times roll.

<strong>Joe:</strong> First, thinking about what will go wrong, how it will go wrong and what to do to prevent or accommodate it is what lawyers do daily. In retrospect, I concede I gave you an unfair question. We are only days away from a presidential election. The “new normal” will depend entirely on who wins. As Tom Friedman mentioned last week in the New York Times, after the pandemic, a revolution in education and work awaits. “No job, no K-12 school, no university, no factory, no office will be spared. And it will touch both white-collar and blue-collar workers, which is why this election matters so much.” I happen to agree with that. The digital world is upon us. We are in a massive disruption from what use to be normal. We are all in it together and we can only get out of it together.