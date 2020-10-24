Ron Jackson: Early voting numbers send refreshing message

There are less than two weeks until Election Day. Early voting has already surpassed one-third of the total votes cast in the 2016 election. Either in-person or via mail, more than 47 million early voters are trying to tell us something.

What that is, is to be determined. To borrow a line from the Buffalo Springfield song, “For What It’s Worth,” “There’s something happening here. But what it is ain’t exactly clear,” kinda sums up the early voting enthusiasm.

Just like the uncertainty of how to combat the COVID-19 virus, the reason or reasons for the record setting pace of early voting is unclear. Not that it matters why. It is a good thing.

Possibly the most telling or promising sign from the early voting is that 20 percent did not vote in the last election. Eight percent of this year’s early voters were first-time voters and 13.8 percent of early voters had voted in less than half of the elections they were eligible. Someone or something has impressed upon them that their vote matters this time. Texas and Vermont have already surpassed 50 percent of its total vote count of four years ago. A few other states are close to that 50 percent threshold with more than a week remaining to vote early.

In 2016, more than 105 million eligible voters did not participate. If this early voting trend is an accurate indication of voter motivation, we could see more than 21 million more votes cast this time. There are predictions of more than 150 million votes for this election. That would be an all-time record.

High voter turnout is not an indicator of any advantage of one party over the other. However, any factor that increases voter turnout is a good thing. Be it the pandemic or either candidate, increased interest is a welcomed sign.

Now that the final presidential debate has concluded, it would be foolish to assume it would make a difference. While the debate was fortunately more civil than the first one, it lacked any thought-provoking substance. If you watched the debate, it would be a challenge to find a reason to change your mind. Both candidates are who we think they are.

Following the involvement of the people is more exciting than anything either candidate could offer. Hearing of voters standing in line for long hours in less than ideal weather is more refreshing than hearing any campaign promise. Doing whatever it takes to prevent any potential political shenanigans from voiding out their vote is a testament to the American spirit. Any and all attempts to suppress votes have been met with resolve.

We often complain that out of the more than 141 million citizens who are age-eligible to be president, we end up with two less than optimal presidential candidates to vote for. This year, the voters are appearing to be the true representation of who we are. Strong, determined, involved and mad as hell.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, we do not know which way the pandemic or the next cold swath of Canadian air will blow. It would be bad if either prevented a once in a century record election vote total. If conditions remain ideal, we could see voter turnout exceed 67 percent. And two out of three aint’t bad. The possibility of more than 150 million U.S. voters peacefully protesting could be the most beautiful sight and sound we have ever recorded.

Watching reports of early voting participation, more lines from the Buffalo Springfield song come to mind. “I think it’s time we stop. Hey, what’s that sound? Everybody look what’s going down.”