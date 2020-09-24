Rural roads offer both beauty and danger

If you are a licensed motorist and live in Kankakee County or nearby, you almost certainly spend time driving on rural roads as the area is filled with such thoroughfares.

These excursions can be quite enjoyable, too, especially at this time of year as the season has changed to fall and brilliant autumn colors are about to emerge, as the leaves of trees change colors. But amid this natural beauty, danger, and even tragedy, potentially lurks.

While the rural population pales in comparison to the size of the urban population here and everywhere else, a comparatively larger amount of fatal vehicle accidents take place on country roads.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and U.S. Census Bureau compiled from 2017, the fatality rate is 2.1 times higher on rural roads compared to urban streets. This disparity remains high even though the disparity in population figures grows even more. While the urban population rose 13 percent from 2008-17, the rural population declined 12 percent.

Regardless of what type of road you are navigating, the usual factors of alcohol use, the lack of safety belt use and speeding play an outsized role in fatal accidents. But rural roads have another factor less common than on urban roads, especially this year.

Agriculture is a long-standing and reliable economic engine for the region, and that trend continues as farm equipment will be ever present on our roads over the next several weeks as farmers harvest their crop and get it to market. The farm vehicles can prove hazardous, especially if motorists don’t recognize their presence.

So, we should practice year-round enhanced caution on rural roads and all roads, but especially at this time of year. Do it to ensure you can enjoy fall 2020 and future autumn seasons yet to come.

"I prefer to be alive, so I'm cautious about taking risks.''

Werner Herzog