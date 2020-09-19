Dennis Marek: So how much is a trillion?

When I was young, there was a TV show called “The Millionaire.” It was the story of a rich man who dropped a million dollars on unexpected people and the joys and sorrows that resulted. Mostly the show had happy examples, but we have all seen how money can warp people. A few years ago, I wrote of the athletes of America who have made millions and millions in their sport only to spend and/or lose all they had. By the time they were past being a star athlete, they were broke.

As youngsters, we all thought in terms of a million dollars being an incredible and unreachable amount of money. Well, times have changed. We see lists of billionaires, not millionaires, now. We have heard that one man may have reached being a trillionaire. But do we grasp how much a billion of anything is and even more so, really, how much is a trillion?

I have a new friend who is a professor of finance at Hope College in Holland, Michigan. As we golfed one day, we were talking about the national debt of America. At the time of the election of Donald Trump, the country was in debt several trillion dollars, but since then it was up another $3.1 trillion before COVID-19, and has gone up another 2.5 trillion dollars since then. These numbers are bandied about as though they are everyday amounts of money.

If we assume that the American debt right now is more like $24 trillion and that there are 330,000,000 Americans, and if my math is right (my calculator will not go that far) every American’s share of this debt is almost $73,000 per person. How many of us could just kick in $73,000 for each member of our family? The truth is that we cannot imagine such a number as a trillion.

In order for my friend to give his students some grasp of this enormous figure, he has created an example. Let’s say you have $100 bills, totally flat and straight off the treasury press. You then stack them up, no wrappers, and make the stack equal to one million dollars. That stack will be just about three and a half feet tall. Now assume you could get an unlimited number of $100 bills and you wanted to stack them up to total one trillion dollars. That is, $1,000 000,000,000. See why my calculator maxes out? Let’s all give it a guess.

Under the current administration, the national deficit is over $ 3.1 trillion by adding the recent money to prop up the economy. This number is more than double the 2008-09 federal deficit during the Great Recession. It is presumed that the spending for 2020 will hit more than $6 trillion, $2 trillion more of a deficit than 2019.

Then add that to the reduced income taxes coming into the treasury. It is believed that corporate taxes will be down 34 percent while individual federal taxes will be down 11 percent. And those numbers are based on present calculations with the pandemic staying steady. Perhaps a vaccine will help if it comes out this year, and if people will take it with only minimal testing results. Perhaps the disregard by the younger generation of the restrictions will increase the virus spread and decrease tax income even more.

Also remember that this does not include the states and their budgets, expenditures, and falling income from taxes. Think also of the number of business that will not return after the pandemic is under control and restrictions are removed.

I read this week that company after company has filed for bankruptcy relief. Just look at Northfield Square mall. No Sears, no Carson’s, and probably very soon, no J.C. Penney’s. How about the restaurants and bars, the health clubs and spas, the movie theaters, and mom and pop businesses killed by being closed and the advent of massive on-line sales?

Another interesting happening to watch is the change on the toll roads. No longer are there people manning the cash booths. Those are closed. Big signs say if you don’t have an I-Pass or a similar electronic gadget, then you can pay directly online. If this works so well, will the cashiers ever return?

Bank tellers were scattered all over town. Now the banks are closed and you must use the drive-ups. Except for perhaps bank loans, will the inside employees return? We see that Midland Bank just announced the closing of several of its local branches. Where do these workers go?

We know major companies can file for bankruptcy protection. We have even seen the city of Detroit file for bankruptcy. Is the state of Illinois next? If so do state aid, food stamps (now called SNAP), and construction projects come to a halt? Or is the answer in all governmental organizations just to borrow more, print more money, and sell ourselves to foreign countries?

So how much is a trillion dollars? Way too much to be treated so cavalierly. We need some fiscal responsibility. Cutting social security, as Mr. Trump has quietly suggested, will not sit so well with the millions of retired Americans out there. It is time to get a grasp.

So here is the answer to the height of a trillion dollars in $100 bills. That stack would be 685 miles high! Who would have imagined such a number? A trillion of anything is just way too much.