Alan Webber: Too quick to judgment, again

At the time of this writing, the small hamlet of Kenosha Wis., population 101,000, is being torn apart by rioting and looting. Due to a scuffle by the police mediating a domestic dispute, Jacob Blake was shot while getting into his car, despite police orders to stand down. Mayor John Antaramian, a Democrat, has requested the Wisconsin National Guard.

Further details won’t be known for a while, so I won’t jump to conclusions, allowing politicians and the mainstream media to do it for me instead.

Several businesses were burned in the fracas, including a car dealer and a jewelry store. You probably won’t believe this but jewelry actually turned up missing? Nothing expresses social injustice against police brutality like absconding with a gold necklace.

Sixty-six miles away, Chicago is a ticking time bomb for rioting — except in Democratic Mayor Lightfoot’s neighborhood. You can now evidently protest and loot at will anywhere in Chicago, except in that one block where she, her wife, and child live – it’s off-limits. Consider this – your business can be ruined or children shot, but not in Beetlejuice’s Block.

In a page out of Beetlejuice’s book, the Minneapolis City Council recently voted to defund the police department. Then it decided for political reasons to delay the decision until after the November elections. In the meantime, taxpayers dished out $152,400 for private security for council members Andrea Jenkins, Phillipe Cunningham and Alondra Cano, trailblazers of the Defund the Police nonsense. Consider the irony – Minneapolis residents have no police protection but pay for safety for three councilmen.

However, all this pales to Portland, Oregon, where they’ve been rioting and looting for over 90 days now. The city resembles Baghdad. By the way, the mayor and governor, both democrats, prefer to argue with President Trump’s insistence to suppress the anarchy.

Riots and looting are happening all over the country in our biggest cities. The damage is estimated to be in the billions, and will affect future insurance rates, costing everybody. The arrests, injuries, and deaths associated with the anarchy is mounting. All this protesting, rioting and looting in over 2,000 U.S cities, are supposedly over the death of one drug-addled felon. Would you believe I’m skeptical?

Isn’t our tax money supposed to keep us safe from this very type of behavior? Methinks there is something more to all this than just the death of one man by the police. You suppose somebody or organization is stoking this anarchy, and for what reason?

Liberal/Democratic policies are destroying this country, city by city, while useless Democratic politicians stand by and watch miscreants riot daily. Are they afraid, or is there a master plan? Mayors and governors contemptuously dare Trump to do something about it.

Before hardly any facts were known about the Kenosha shooting, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers dribbled an incendiary tweet – “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

Well governor, a wiser man might have waited a few days to see what actually transpired before throwing the police under the bus. A little later, the spineless governor tweeted, “And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with black Wisconsinites.” In other words, miscreants are free to burn down your town and steal at will, we’ll just stand by and watch.

He later called the Wisconsin State Legislature into a special session for the coming week on policing accountability and transparency. If Blake was grabbing his gun, as was reported, this governor will look about as fatuous as our toilet removing Illinois Gov. Pritzker. Even black folks aren’t going to condone that type of behavior.

So, the question is, just how long are we going to put up with this politically-driven nonsense? Not surprisingly, both white and black people overwhelmingly don’t want the police defunded. I’m relatively sure, black folks aren’t too happy about their neighborhoods being torched and looted either.

Milwaukee Sherriff David Clarke, a black man himself, said it best when he stated, “It’s not the police who need to be retrained, it’s the public. We have grown into a mouthy, mobile phone wielding, vulgar society with no personal responsibility and the attitude of ‘it’s the other person’s fault,’ you owe me. A society where children grow up with no boundaries or knowledge or concern for civil society and personal responsibility.”

Unless you particularly like rioting and looting on your streets, and your police departments defunded, you really might want to put some thought into who you will be voting for in November.

This socialist experiment doesn’t seem to be working out so well.