Ron Jackson: We desperately need Christmas in these disturbing times

Is it too early to consider the possibility of no Christmas? The peacefulness and tranquility thrust upon us during a few days without electricity far outweighed the minor inconveniences of cold water showers and the absence of the smell of a first pot of coffee.

When it’s quiet, you can hear yourself think. We must have a Christmas. The pandemic cannot add that holiday to the list of cancellations that have already decimated sports and entertainment. During a couple of nights without power, I literally heard myself pondering the concept of a Christmas-less December.

But in a positive way. Something I haven’t done in almost 60 years. I had a great Christmas one time. After that, it was never the same. I did not wish with great anticipation for its return. Now, I find myself wishing Christmas season started yesterday. Ironically, for the same reason the holiday lost its appeal, it is now why I wish it was here.

Growing up, I would notice adults being themselves. Too often that was not a good representation of kindness. Then suddenly, the seasons would change and attitudes would follow suit. As if someone sprinkled moon dust in the air, everyone would become ambassadors of goodwill. Nary a bad word spoken about another for fear a bad list they should find themselves. It was universally imperative that everyone help usher in the true meaning of Christmas — “to bring the greatest happiness to others.” It would literally make me sick to watch people in the name of commercialism pretend to be someone they were not.

The ugliness that has been so pervasive the past few years has been magnified by the campaign season that is in its final stage. It is as if when we were advised to be best, we went worst. And, now that all the combatants for both political parties have been chosen, all rules of political engagement have been taken off the table. May the nastiest team win. It is all justified in the end. The current national stench of humanity has me wishing people would pretend to be nice like they do from the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas Day.

Normally, that pretentiousness would be the last thing I would want to endure. But, now, I wish people would pretend to be nice, civil humans. Enough with keeping it real. Because real is horrible. The vitriol that permeates every form of communication is suffocating. Civility seems to be as rare as a precious antique. Respect is non-compulsory. Ignorance is worn like a badge of honor. Aristotle’s 12 virtues have gone the way of the dinosaur.

And we question why young people act out in an unacceptable fashion when they are merely reflecting our poor behavior. We have become a standard-less society. We no longer hold those given esteemed responsibility accountable for behavior unbecoming.

In the debate of good versus evil, I have been on both sides. I have thought that man is inherently evil and is taught good. I have also believed man is inherently good but learns evil.

Today, I don’t know. When you witness someone whom you thought was good and intelligent espouse some of the most vile rhetoric, you can only question which came first. Of course, it is not fair or accurate to cast aspersions over our entire society. Not everyone is deserving of being on Santa’s naughty list.

Like anyone who attempts to separate themselves from untoward company, I know two good people. Dear Santa, Christmas season must come. We need a miracle on Main Street like never before.