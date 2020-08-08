Johnston/Yurgine: Widespread defunding of police unlikely

<strong>Ken:</strong> Of all the U.S. cities affected by demonstrations and protests, Minneapolis is the first that I am aware of that has a plan to totally disband and reconstitute its police department. The very progressive City Council has passed a bill which might become a referendum to be voted on this fall. According to the plan, a sizable number of cops will be replaced by “other professionals,” presumably, social workers, community organizers, and trained residents. Assuming the mayor does not veto the measure, before becoming law, the City Charter Commission will have to approve an amendment to the Minneapolis charter, and once on the ballot, it must get a majority vote. Although I still have some ties to Minneapolis, it has been a while since I have been there, but according to my wife’s cousin B, a veteran Minneapolis police officer, the city has had its problems long before the death of George Floyd. The big questions are will this council plan survive the referendum and will such a plan work for Minneapolis and potentially as a model for other cities?

<strong>Joe:</strong> If you have been following the news reports coming out of Minneapolis, the intersection where the George Floyd incident took place is becoming a memorial, filled with flowers, signs and messages. Visitors continue to flock there in large numbers during the day, but at night it is a different story. It’s a no-go zone for the police. The City Council member Andrea Jenkins, whose district includes the memorial space, states the people who live there are having a very challenging time from the unlawfulness that is occurring after the sun goes down. “There are constant gun shots every night. Emergency vehicles can’t get in.” So here’s a question I would have for her. Why did she vote to disband the police? As a city council member, does she want armed homeowners and security groups patrolling neighborhoods? Further, why is she allowed to benefit from armed personal security at the taxpayers’ expense? The action of the 13-member City Council is overblown, not that simple and probably going nowhere. As we write this the proposal now sits with the Charter Commission, who are coming up with an alternative proposal. The mayor has not yet spoken and then the subject would have to be placed on a ballot for the voters to decide.

<strong>Ken:</strong> The answer to why does a councilwoman (or any politician for that matter) vote a certain way is that she has calculated that that path will most likely lead to retaining her seat in the next voting. And somehow that answer must also apply to the question of why have many big city mayors have chosen to withdraw support for their municipal police in putting down the rioting in their cities, nonviolent protests giving way to mob violence after dark. Of course you are right about armed homeowners. The Minneapolis Star Tribune ran a piece about soaring gun sales. A quote from an area gun dealer: “As soon as we put out ammunition and new guns, they are gone,” said gun store owner McConkey. “Our inventory can’t keep up with demand.” As to restructuring and renaming the MPD, I think that the City Council plan might have a surprising amount of voter support. Minneapolis is traditionally a liberal stronghold, a legacy of the Minnesota Democrat Farmer Labor Party. I have heard from one Minneapolis resident, a college classmate, who strongly supports the City Council plan. On the other hand, yesterday I heard from cousin B: the Floyd killer policeman, Officer Chauvin, who touched off the nationwide urban conflagration, was a bad cop with many complaints who should have been fired long ago. Reform measures are definitely needed. Cousin B also said that he plans to retire from MPD.

<strong>Joe:</strong> There is a cartoon in the New Yorker that is very prescient. A young woman is sitting on a park bench talking into her cellphone, holding in front of her a book she is reading that is on fire with smoke going up. The caption reads, “I’m reading an amazing novel that really captures this moment.” Today too many negative things are happening in the country to think that politicians will find time to work on or consider police reform. Two proposed federal legislative measures on police reform have been gathering dust for some time languishing undebated in Congress. The Senate has recessed. Congressmen practice Shem’s Thirteenth Rule of the practice of medicine: The delivery of medical care is to do as much nothing as possible. As the Washington Post has noted the U.S. economy has suffered its worst collapse since the depression, nearly half of the population is without a job with long bread lines forming at food pantries, Congress has failed to pass a new emergency relief package, schools are canceling plans for in person instruction and the COVID death toll keeps climbing with the human cost passing 150,000 lives. With all of this going on, police reform at Minneapolis and other places is a non-thought about issue. A level of insouciance and lack of attachment exists. The revolving blades of the meat-grinder of real life, that includes unfortunately shootings and a lot of street crime, means that except for some tweaks, major overhaul of police departments nationwide is not going to happen.

<strong>Ken:</strong> I guess we should be happy that our representatives and senators actually don’t deliver medical care during this pandemic. In fact, Shem is no disciple of Hippocrates or Galen, but rather a wisecracking fictional hospital intern. But Congress is not likely going to be directly involved with local and state law enforcement reform. I don’t have any real personal insight about most other cities, but I think that Minneapolis might well be making some changes. Who knows how far they will go? And to speculate a bit more, I wouldn’t be surprised if New York City (and elsewhere?) has to make adjustments when a significant number of cops quit or retire. Finally, it is clear that Chicago’s surge of street violence vis-a-vis its demoralized police force is a hot mess.

<strong>Joe:</strong> When I used the word “tweaks” I was referring to simple police reforms such as restrictions on choke holds, strangleholds and having a duty on other officers to intervene when they see something going down as excessive. In the aftermath of the George Floyd incident, one would have expected federal legislation to make these kinds of restrictions nationwide. But President Trump opposes such police restrictions. Alas, we are left with each city and state going its own way, which makes the business of police reform tenuous and confusing at best.