Alan Webber: Where have all the good days gone?

Do you long for the “good old days,” possibly 2016, after the Cubs won the World Series and Donald Trump was elected president? Or how about 2018 … when the economy was booming after years of Barack Obama stagnation?

Anxiety in those days was limited to acts of possible subversion, courtesy of the Democrats, which sadly continues to this day. History tells us they have been at it for a long time.

Now, we wait to see if the “tag team” of William Barr and John Durham are going to arrest somebody for the seditious acts of the 2016 election. I was doubting they would until Democrats treated Barr like a red-headed stepchild during Congressional hearings last Tuesday. They might have kicked a sleeping dog with that stunt.

Those days of yesteryear were also when wealthy football players who knelt, ostensibly against the police, were ostracized for foolishness, not pandered to by league and team owners. They will feel America’s wrath this fall, assuming their season isn’t already cancelled.

Looking back, the millionaires in NASCAR, the MLB and NBA, along with other athletes, had better sense than to get caught up in the anti-American shenanigans being exhibited in the NFL. Now, most of them are the same miscreants who kneel, sit or hide while the National Anthem is playing.

It was also before we learned the NBA was in Communist China’s pocket, ignoring China’s slave labor and concentration camp issues for the $500 million revenue they gorge upon. Meanwhile NBA rocket scientist LeBron James rails against America.

These were the times when convicted criminals served their sentences, regardless of prison conditions. Everyone was aware of the hazards of prison life. But a bug imported from China caused the prison system to become more “benevolent.” Before, it wasn’t unusual for one to experience life-threatening issues in prison. But, upon the threat of a bug that evidently can be eliminated by a piece of cloth over one’s mouth, it suddenly became inhumane for jailbirds to be locked up. Nobody asked their victims.

It was also before armchair medical experts decided to dictate what we need to do concerning our health, as opposed to our liberty. Even actual medical experts, who are not in compliance with this class of new non-medical experts, were to be ostracized and muzzled by social media. The armchair club does not mention anything about the double standard as to why those health requirements don’t extend to rioters, the homeless, black folks in certain portions of Oregon, or politicians in D.C.

Furthermore, during the recent John Lewis/Joe Biden political rally and funeral, several politicians attended a Georgia church service to listen to Obama bloviate some more on the evils of America — just before he jetted back to his $15 million Cape Cod mansion. (This was the same Congressman Lewis who did not attend either George W. Bush’s or Donald Trump’s inauguration because they weren’t “legitimate.”)

Some in the audience dutifully wore masks. How many of you were denied a funeral church service for your loved one during this supposed pandemic, or even church services at all? Yet, because it was a politician who passed, they, the ruling class, are allowed to congregate in church because evidently, the “bug” doesn’t attack special people, just us foolish people.

Wonder how many of those same politicians, upon returning to D.C., are quarantining themselves for 14 days, as per D.C. mayoral law, for anyone coming from Georgia? My bet is zero.

Speaking of rioters, this was also before Americans ever dreamed anarchy would be allowed to invade our cities; acts condoned by the left and politicians that misrepresent them. I understand Sen. Lindsay Graham had something to say about this, but we’ve learned he’s all hat and no cattle.

This was back before George Soros funded terrorist’s organizations like Antifa and Black Lives Matter exploded on to the streets, leaving destruction, injury, and death in their wake, allegedly over the death of a drug-addled felon. If that’s the narrative you adhere to.

It was before social media began censoring conservative thought and comments, including the sitting president of the U.S., and then lying to Congress about it. Just as well, Congress had no idea what big tech was talking about anyway.

Also, before we knew of the dark world of Jeffery Epstein and the affluent people participating in his debauchery. Before Epstein didn’t hang himself. The world now holds its breath waiting to see how Epstein’s paramour, Ghislaine Maxwell. inexplicably meets her demise, and more evidence goes missing.

Well folks, my guess is this anarchy and lunacy will be over Nov. 3, the day after the election. The virus will magically be gone, the riots will be subsiding as liberals come to some sobering realizations, jails will be full again, the MLB, NHL and NBA seasons will all be one big asterisk, the NFL ratings will have plummeted, and the stock market will be streaking upward.

And, best of all, President Trump will be back to draining the Swamp. If I’m wrong, we’ll be getting the government we deserve.