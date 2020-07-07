Alan Webber: The history of the Democrats

As we hurtle toward the presidential election, could you ever imagine the bizarre events we are living through in 2020? Fortunately, this mayhem is mostly all election related and will be over Nov. 3. Consider if you will:

A three-year impeachment hoax, possibly orchestrated by the nation’s highest officials, including the FBI, CIA, a past secretary of state and even, perhaps, a past president, to remove a sitting president, in a failed coup attempt. AG Bill Barr is still navigating through the sewage of this swamp.

The Democrats are pushing as their presidential candidate a man with a checkered past and signs of mental decline, and the pollsters are trying to tell us he’s leading decidedly in the polls, ala 2016.

Shortly after the hoax was exposed, an extremely suspicious China virus hit us. Stubbornly it won’t go away. This prompted politicians to shut down an economy costing the country up to $7.9 trillion over the next decade, an “Obama-special” bill our grandchildren have to pay. Everything associated with this virus has an air of suspicion about it.

Then, a racist white cop killed George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis, unleashing anarchy across the country. Protests sprung up, which turned into riots, then the obligatory looting that has now gone on for weeks. Nothing like sticking it to the “man” and showing solidarity by stealing a big screen television.

There have been ridiculous calls to defund the police, and astonishingly, some large cities, all Democrat, are considering it. Council members in Minneapolis voted to disband the police, then hired private protection for themselves … on taxpayer dime. You can’t make this stuff up, folks.

Rather than quelling the mayhem, as is their duty, elected politicians allowed carnage to spread across the country, going so far as letting derelicts in Seattle take over part of the city. The city recently took back the property only after the residents of CHOP, bored with shooting each other, ventured to the mayor’s home.

There is a common theme to this anarchy — it’s called the Democratic Party. You can bet none of these miscreants will be casting a vote for Donald Trump in November.

If most knew the history of the Democrats, they probably wouldn’t be Dems, as most of the “left-leaners” I know are decent people. But, as Ronald Reagan said, “…there’s just so much they don’t know.”

The Democratic Party was established in 1828 by supporters of Andrew Jackson, “owner” of 95 slaves. The first Democrat to be president, he also was the leading force behind the passage of the Indian Removal Act, which led to the infamous Trail of Tears. Some 60,000 American Indians and black slaves were forced out of the Southeast to territories west of the Mississippi River. Some 4,000 people perished along the way.

At that time, most members of the Democratic Party in the south passionately favored slavery. Their insistence on owning slaves led to the election of Abraham Lincoln (the first Republican president) and ultimately, the Civil War. Nearly the entirety of the Confederate Army were Democrats.

After the war, white supremacist Democrats in the south, chaffing under Reconstruction policies, formed the Ku Klux Klan in 1865 to oppose blacks and Republicans. Nearly all electoral votes from the south went to Democrats, earning it the nickname, the “Solid South.” Democratic Memphis Alderman William Bedford Forrest, commander of the Fort Pillow (Tennessee) massacre of 380 black troops, was the first Grand Wizard. Their opposition to black people went on nearly a hundred years with Jim Crow laws and poll taxes, further attempts of enforcing racial segregation.

Black folks and American Indians weren’t the only victims of Democrats either. Democrat Franklin Roosevelt interned 117,000 people of Japanese descent during WWII as well.

Upon the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1965, black voters, historically Republican, switched to the Democratic Party with President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” a series of social programs loosely copied off of FDR’s socialistic “New Deal,” designed to help the poor. Medicaid, Medicare and federal education funding are all products of this legislation, and are still with us today. While this may appear favorable on its face, it has been at considerable expense and massive expansion of the federal government, further adding to the federal deficit. Ironically, one of the original precepts of the Democrats was less government.

Popular Democratic West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd, in Congress 57 years, was a member of the KKK. Democrats claim this was when Byrd was young and didn’t know better. However, in 1964, at 47, Byrd joined other Democrats in an unsuccessful filibuster against the Civil Rights Act. Democrats Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden all spoke at Byrd’s 2010 funeral.

Since its inception, 15 of 45 presidents have been Democrats. The party is no longer that of Harry Truman and John Kennedy. Today, there are 45,716,000 Democrats in the U.S., but they have morphed into a hodge-podge of diverse alliances; the only commonality being the ghoulish practice of abortion.

Liberals have taken over the Democratic Party, forcibly pushing with Antifa assistance, the ideology further toward socialism. In 2016, a Socialist-Democrat, Bernie Sanders won 1,865 delegates and received over 13 million votes in what was basically a rigged election … against him. This is the by-product of spending tons of cash to send our kids to be exploited by liberal professors.

In spite of the ongoing abject misery of socialism in Venezuela, the socialist members of the U.S. Democratic Party are expanding. They reject Americanism (patriotism) and are replacing it with identity politics (tribalism). They believe there is no end to other people’s money and everything should be free — housing, education, medical care, etc. They also want stricter gun control, no borders and extreme environmentalism. It’s a wonder the Dems haven’t shed the socialists from their platform. My grandfather, a staunch Democrat his entire life, would not recognize today’s Democratic Party.

In reviewing socialists progressive constructs, promoted by Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, I found one idea agreeable — change the tax rules to discourage shipping jobs overseas. That might be an idea the Dems want to keep while they are socialist tossing.

But then I discovered one Democrat construct that made me chuckle, particularly as the Russia hoax investigation continues. Would you believe one of their stated goals, right now, is to improve privacy laws and curtail government surveillance?

Somebody forgot to tell Obama.