Ron Jackson: Worst violence not on videotape

Seeing is believing. Yet, sometimes it may still be difficult to believe what our eyes have seen. Even with the advent of instant video recording, it may take several viewings to convince or dispute what we are seeing.

We now exist in a world where if there is no video, it probably didn’t happen. Many Americans still cannot unsee the life of a helpless Minneapolis man leaving his body.

An image so vivid it sparked international outrage. Thank goodness for video. We saw a man die. Without that video, more citizens would be participating in this weekend’s traditional patriotic fanfare.

Conversely, a 20-month old Chicago baby was murdered last weekend. He took a bullet to the chest. To date, there is no video of the fatal shooting. America has been spared seeing another senseless murder memorialized on video. Yet, it happened. The world has not erupted in outrage. No video, no pain. No change. No problem. No congressional convention. No political promises.

Two weeks ago, another Chicago baby was murdered during the city’s warm weather influenced uptick in gun violence Father’s Day weekend. A third Chicago baby was shot this week, but survived. Again, without video, the national anger inspired by a 46-year old man’s recorded murder has not materialized in any of the recent child killings in Chicago.

Not only is there lack of video, but these murders lack the law enforcement and racism accelerants that is necessary to produce the outrage we have come to expect.

No one is looting and burning what little property left there is to burn in Chicago after several children can no longer breathe because they have been murdered by gun violence. No one can yell bad cops. No one can blame systemic racism.

Because there is a lack of video, it does not mean these murders were not seen. Or that they even lack something more convincing than video, an enabling community. The absence of video implicating a cop or supporting a racist agenda produces nothing more than a one-day ritual calling for change. Chicago neighborhoods and all other communities beset by epidemic unchecked gun violence have one thing in common. Good people in those communities doing absolutely nothing.

Ritualistic public crying, praying, waving signs while remaining unforthcoming does absolutely nothing to end violence. Silence is complicity. Until society holds the crime ridden areas accountable for the violence they allow to proliferate, nothing will change except the number of dead residents.

The same, old, tired response to every killing continues to fall on deaf ears. How many times can a complicit community unwilling to get off its collective stoops keep asking how long society will let this go on? Instead of looking for and demanding government do something, enabling residents havet o stop protecting the worst of their communities. Especially if the worst maybe connected by blood. Mothers, siblings, cousins, significant others,friends, friends of friends cannot continue to protect violent offenders with their silence while expecting outsiders to react. It cannot go unsaid that the preponderance of gun violence in America occurs in predominantly black communities. It cannot be overlooked that the majority of residents of every community aregood people. However, good black people in violence-laden neighborhoods cannot ask good cops to do what good black people are unwilling to do. When good people see wrong but look the other way, it is comparable to taking a picture without removing the lens cap then complaining about a bad negative film.

I watched the George Floyd murder video once. That was enough. However, even without video, I cannot stop imagining a bullet entering the chest of a defenseless 20-month old baby. And I cannot stop hearing people asking the same stupid question. Why?