Dennis Marek: Foreign friends and the next election

As we watch the news each night, the advertising switches between how good the president is and how bad. The president has finally understood that Joe Biden is a formidable foe and is trying to find any dirt he can on the man. The Democrats don’t have to work so hard. Each day that the pandemic rages is a clear indication of Trump’s failure to grasp the situation and lead our country. If that is not enough, his tweets are so bad that they are being barred by the Twitter.

My favorite Trump commercial is how close Biden was to the Chinese. Never mind that the films go back to the 2009’s showing his meeting with the president of China. I pondered this along with all that has changed since he was our vice president. The world is just not the same.

Then I read in a newspaper about what things happened on June 26, 1948. The blockade of all land routes to West Berlin was put in place by the Soviet Union. This created one of the largest air lifts in history with American military airplanes totally feeding all the needs of the millions of Germans in West Berlin.

On the very same June day in 1963, President Kennedy was visiting West Berlin and delivered his famous “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech. While some criticize the president’s German, he intended to say “I am a Berliner.” Think about that. This was less than 20 years after the cease fire between the Allies and Germany, and here is a president standing beside this former enemy joining them in their struggle with the USSR.

All this means is that time changes about everything. Let’s go back to 2009. China was buying massive amounts of American products. We were buying just as much in Chinese goods. While the type of government in China is not to our liking, they have a right to govern themselves just as we have that right. Biden was talking to and toasting a friend at that time. Perfectly acceptable conduct for that era.

Let’s step forward to the last four years. Here is our president visiting with President Kim Jung-un of North Korea. He claims to be best friends with Kim after the meetings. Yet at that same time, North Korea was violating any agreements they might have had with the West with the incessant testing of rockets that could deliver nuclear weapons to our country. His best friend?

Then Trump has a second love affair, this time with President Putin of Russia. First, this man is a former KGB agent. Second, after Russia’s fall from power, Putin has but one objective; hurt the U.S. and help his country, be it with election interfering, driving the oil prices down to put the newly created North Dakota oil people out of business, or as we now learn, having his secret governmental units offer money to the Taliban to kill American soldiers. And this is also his new best friend?

We have been at odds with the USSR, and then Russia, since the end of World War II in 1945. We have been at odds with North Korea since 1952. Nothing has changed in those relations save perhaps President Reagan’s cry to Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall and getting that done.

There is no doubt that Putin believes that he can outsmart President Trump pretty much all the time. His experience has been in the clandestine field, world politics, and reigning over a struggling country for years. On the other hand, Mr. Trump has inherited wealth so he can become wealthier. He has hosted TV shows. He has built casinos. He has been a wheeler-dealer in the business world for decades. But what has he done in the intelligence field? What has he done in international relations dealing with friends and enemies? The answer is nothing. Yet he runs ads that criticize Biden for working with a country that has never been our declared enemy.

China holds more of our debt than any other country. It manufactures things that Americans want, and at lower prices. America can send soybeans by the millions of tons to feed them. Yes, the pandemic appears to have started there. And perhaps they hid it in fear of losing foreign trade even more after Trump’s embargoes. But are they our enemy like Russia and North Korea?

Trump has failed in leading our country, probably because he knows no other way than bluff and bluster. When that was with a smaller company that he wanted to buy, this may well have worked. But when this takes place with other sovereign nations who are also powerful and independent, it just doesn’t get the job done.

Even our oldest friends, Canada, England, France, and most of Europe were just laughing at him, but now they are just disgusted. His failure to accept the word of experts and his support from Republican governors has led to a catastrophe here. Those states that opened in spite of warnings have been suffering alarming increases in the spread of the virus to the point that even they are considering re-closing their states. We are now barred as Americans from visiting Canada or most of Europe because of our leader’s failure to address and fight this world pandemic here at home. And yet he has the gall to criticize Biden for dealing with China in a friendly manner over ten years ago. I know you are desperate, Mr. President. But your predicament now is your own darn fault.