Alan Webber: Little Mekhi deserved better

Greetings from inside the Illinois iron curtain where Gov. J.B. Pritzker is finally “allowing” us to tread lightly out of our homes.

As I write this, I’m a tad perplexed about the state (double entendre intended) I find myself in. Having lived my entire life in a free country, I’m not much for changing my ways upon the uninformed edicts of politicians. Sorry, I just can’t trust their motives.

“Foolishly” I was also unaware having a law degree came with a complimentary medical degree, particularly concerning face mask usage. The World Health Organization says otherwise, but …

What’s next, wearing scarlet letters for non-compliance of masks? Or for having an “unauthorized” sign in my yard? Had some of these folks been around during the Revolutionary War, we’d be drinking warm beer and putting up with the Queen’s nonsense.

Anybody have an idea how many historical statues are to be torn down before sanity returns? Reprobates with no knowledge of history are expunging our past over perceived juvenile agendas. This is nothing less than anarchy, and is absurd on the part of liberal politicians. Morons in Seattle even defaced a statue of Jimi Hendrix … a guitar player.

If people are going to insist on toppling statues because it doesn’t meet political correctness notions, then there are other removals to consider:

Lenin statues in several cities for starters. Vlad was a communist revolutionary, an ideology responsible for killing over a hundred million people. He should offend every American.

Statues of Barack Obama and Franklin Roosevelt offend many of us as they were socialists. John Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Bill Clinton were adulterers – that’s offensive to many. Bill is especially odious, not for handing over half the country to China, but for unleashing Hillary upon us.

Want to limit the sport of statue toppling to just slavery issues, then remove figures of Roman and Greek history. They owned slaves, as did the prophet Mohammed, who is etched into a wall inside the Supreme Court.

Let’s take this a step further, the pyramids need to be eliminated, too. All were built by slave labor, possibly with the assistance of a few interplanetary aliens. We should level them and recycle the bricks for use for future riots.

All of these suggestions are obviously absurd. Jesus said, “He that is without sin ...”

It’s absurd to remove beautiful works of art and statues of any historical figure (well, except Obama) because they had a blemish which doesn’t comport with a twisted sense of political correctness by liberals throwing temper tantrums. These are people who will never contribute anything useful to society.

How do you like your socialism so far?

On a different matter, the people who have railroaded the Black Lives Matter concept from a virtuous agenda to that of an extremist organization need to be reeled in by the people elected to keep us safe. How can BLM be taken sincerely when they alienate the country from the police while simultaneously turning a blind eye to the carnage in Chicago?

There were a mind-boggling 102 shootings in Chicago over the Father’s Day weekend, including the deaths of 3-year-old Mekhi James and 13-year old Amaria Jones. The beautiful little boy with his whole life ahead of him was doing nothing more than sitting in the back seat of a car; Amaria was in her own home. What does that do to the psyche of other children in those areas, or parents trying to keep families safe? It’s their country, too. Where are the big-shot celebrities to pay for the funerals of those two precious kids now? Doesn’t fit a leftist’s agenda, does it?

If these instances of butchery are not enough to get Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, BLM leaders and Chicago politicians out stirring the correct pot for change, why should anyone else take the movement seriously? What is Chicago Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot, black herself, doing to ensure the safety of those folks? Prior mayors didn’t seem to care either. Why doesn’t Pritzker restrict gangsters to their homes like he did the rest of us?

To stop all this would require Democrats who are city mayors and blue-state governors showing some backbone to end the slaughter of innocent people. It would also require Republicans to stop standing by idly with their finger in their ear waiting for the Democrats to uncover something on Trump. Senators like Lindsay Graham, making idle threats just to get his mug on television, with no intention of ever following up on anything (I have a dog like that) are tiresome.

It would also require the national media, such as the New York Times or CNN, for examples, to stop cherry-picking salacious individual stories like the recent NASCAR noose incident that only perpetuates tearing our country apart, instead of putting a spotlight where it belongs in Chicago.

For the love of God, something other than just another statistic should come out of the tragic deaths of Mekhi James and Amaria Jones.