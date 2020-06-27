Ron Jackson: As Congress does nothing, nothing changes

Here we sit, some 30 days after the country cumulatively sighed in disbelief, and nothing has changed.

Billions of dollars in property damage and countless hours of media exploitation later, the nationwide protests have proved to be futile. Its intended objective to make congress act expeditiously was not realized. The well-intentioned peaceful and violent revolt was an abject failure. As one person on social media aptly pointed out, the one indisputable result of the protests was that some people got some new big screen televisions.

The primary function of Congress is to pass laws. It had one pressing job to do in the past month. It needed only pass a police reform bill that would address the national transformation of law enforcement. To date, two separate bills have been introduced. One presented by the House and one offered by the Senate. Two separate politicized proposals that will be debated, watered down and stalled until after the November election.

It should not take 30 days to address this long overdue issue. It is not rocket science. It is not even medical science. It should not take 435 elected officials an entire month to reach an effective compromise. It is not unreasonable to expect a nonpartisan agreement that would address all the concerns of law enforcement misuse of force and to prevent future unnecessary loss of life.

The expectation in this case of government to do its job is comparable to tasking a high school senior class of 435 students to agree on the best time to commence graduation ceremonies. Nothing more.

Conversely, finding a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus is projected to take possibly less than one year. The current record for producing a vaccine is four years. The process is rigorous and must go through a series of phases of clinical trials. After production and testing, a second process is required to gain approval to manufacture and distribute.

Understandably, the Congressional process was structured to function deliberately. Historically, that has meant slowly. It took decades of protests by abolitionists before Congress passed the 13th Amendment. It took decades more for female and black American civil rights to pass. Doing the right thing should not always take long.

Certainly, there are times when legislative prudence is necessary. The rushed passing of the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare is one example of Congress passing something into law before it actually read it. But, saving lives is not debatable.

This time was supposed to be different, though. The combination of an unrelenting pandemic and the televised murder of an unarmed citizen meant America was really fed up this time. Not since the protests against the Vietnam War and the Kent State killings has there been a mass mobilization of a cross section of the population united for one cause. The ferocity of the protests initially compelled Congress to at least acknowledge the necessity for change. Both bodies of congress have resorted to exhibiting nothing more than showmanship regarding this issue. As the veracity of the protests subsided, and our attention returned to the health crisis, Congress could breathe a little easier. Both Congressional bodies were afforded the leisure to resume public partisanship.

It has been suggested that the effectiveness of the protests may be deemed successful if it results in the change in the political majority of either legislative body come November. While that may constitute a quantitative measurement, lives of American citizens should not be dependent upon the result of an election. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness should not have to rely upon the political party advantage of either chamber.

Now that the protests have stopped, America is breathing again. Using Congressional logic, if we are breathing, there must not be any problems.