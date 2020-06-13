Johnston/Yurgine: Racism on decline, but still painfully real

Ken: The video is hard to watch; a handcuffed black man, George Floyd, is brutally mistreated by a Minneapolis cop while several more cops seem to passively look on. The abuse led to Floyd’s death. The crime he was being arrested for sounds nonviolent and trivial, but results ultimately in what appears to be a racist murder. The whole country is saddened, and political and media figures have publicly expressed feelings of grief and remorse. Demonstrations against racism erupted in Minneapolis and spread nationwide in most major cities. Those demonstrations escalated, turning into mayhem with widespread looting and burning, littering urban streets that with burned out cars and broken glass. Police have failed to be able to maintain order as cops and shop owners are attacked and injured. What is it that drives the vandalism, assault, and stealing? It’s partly getting a free 60-inch TV or a case of top shelf bourbon for sure, but why burn down the store? In retrospect it’s not hard to understand that a global viral pandemic the likes of which have not been seen for over 100 years has contributed to a U.S.nationwide mob action. Quarantine orders closing the county’s economy created a pressure cooker that has had its top blow off explosively. But motivation appears to go beyond both greed and post lockdown letting loose, and well beyond a mourning process for Floyd.

Joe: I agree the video is hard to watch. What also struck me as you mentioned was that “several more cops seem to passively look on.” They casually walked around and stood there chatting, like it was everyday routine. Just another day on the street. We all must demand better. However, you have to be heartened by the thousands of people in multiple cities that came out to express their concern, demand for change and justice. But then on the other side of the coin, it is extremely disappointing that many people used it as an opportunity to loot, burn and destroy small businesses. This included two lawyers in New York City, who foolishly engaged in a reckless stupid act of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the window of an empty police car. One was a Princeton-educated corporate lawyer. All of this sets back and hurts civil rights reform. As Martin Luther King once noted: “As you press on for justice, be sure to move with dignity and discipline, using only the weapon of love…Always avoid violence.” Finally, we ended up as we write this with the peaceful protesters being provoked and antagonized while standing on the private porch of St. John’s Church and assembling in Lafayette Park, across from the White House. The right to protest peacefully is protected by the constitution. So where do we go from here?

Ken: Despite having made progress on the issue of race since the civil unrest in the early 1960’s, we seem to still have a ways to go. The violent radicals are still with us under different names---then it was SDS and Weathermen, now it’s Antifa and BLM. One reasonable end goal of the current demonstration would be to curtail police brutality and reduce the use of excessive force. The role of police action is to protect people and property, not to administer punishment. Achieving this goal by defunding or disbanding urban police forces does not sound like a good idea, especially in cities like Chicago which has a steady background level of gang violence. Thus, police departments need to create a system that dependably eliminates the bad cops on the basis of recurrent complaints or evidence of misconduct. The investigation of police misconduct is often simplified these days due to almost everyone having a handy phone to record video and most police being required to wear body cams. This process might need to entail steps to reduce the power that police unions wield through collective action. I’m put in mind of the one-time CEO of GE Jack Welch’s stated policy of routinely firing each year the bottom 10 percent of workers.

Joe: Local prosecutors play a major role in curtailing police brutality and my guess is that they will be paying much more attention to excessive force cases. In addition to possible criminal charges, people can also bring a lawsuit against the police and the local government for money damages. The federal statute involved in Section 1983 which was initially passed as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1871. Excessive force claims receive the most publicity and today with the ubiquitous availability of cell phones by everyone, the incidents are more-often-than-not caught on film. I agree that defunding the police force is not the answer, although with certain types of cases such as homelessness or mental health emergencies, social workers and not the armed police could be dispatched. Shrinking police responsibilities would make sense. They are all too often called upon to do too much.

Police work in the trenches is a tough, dangerous assignment and unpredictable like the Molotov cocktail incident by two lawyers in New York mentioned above. You never know who you are dealing with and anything can happen. Every household typically has a gun or two. As another example, years ago in my office FBI agents went to a home to arrest a young Army deserter. We learned he was living with his grandfather. Arresting a deserter fugitive was not looked at as a nail biter. Deserters were generally not violent, but runners, who would occasionally take off and then we would have to chase them down. At the house the grandfather was sitting on his porch, rocking back and forth in a rocking chair. His grandson (the deserter) had gone up town and was supposed to be home shortly. So, it was just a matter of waiting until he returned. The grandfather continued to rock back and forth in the rocking chair. “You are going to take my grandson and lock him up in jail, aren’t you?” Another minute passed, still rocking back and forth. “Then he will be transferred to the military police and they will throw him in the brig, right?” It was about this time that the deserter was visible, walking back to the house. Meanwhile, the grandfather who had worked himself up into a frenzy, bounced up from his chair, yelling “You are not going to take my boy. I’m going to get my gun.” Fortunately, this situation ended peacefully, having only to restrain and calm down the grandfather, while arresting the grandson.

Ken: That’s a good illustration of the cops being caught between Scylla and Charybdis. On the one hand every day on the job they might be shot, and on the other they may end up on trial. That might make police avoid getting out of their cars. One final observation: Racism is on the decline, but there will always be racists.