Ron Jackson: Disgust over Minneapolis death disingenuous

It took just one non-COVID-19-related death to give us something to talk about other than the 100,000 American COVID-19 deaths or even the 10 Memorial Day holiday weekend murders in Chicago.

One man died as a result of a police arrest procedure, and the country has been worked into a needless frenzy. America is dishonest with itself. This shouldn’t be front page or evening TV news. It is not new. We cannot be surprised more than once by the same action.

Certainly, the death of a citizen at the hands of law enforcement should not be ignored, but to treat it as if it is an anomaly is disingenuous at best. Our society operates under a system that is designed to perpetuate such incidents as a norm.

While the number of actual offenders per capita might be almost incalculable, the number of enablers is exponentially apparent. We must stop feigning outrage when we are forced to witness something we have seen before. We must accept we have normalized such behavior by our failure to address it. We must stop expecting a different outcome when our response is always the same. How many times have we experienced unjust conduct only to watch it fade away? How can we expect change when we have entrusted a segment of society to determine the worth of our suffering?

We are all complicit by the acceptance of the repeated sequence from wrongful death to faded memory. If, and only if, a racial element can be stirred in for good measure, the sequence might get more attention. A death occurs; a firing is demanded. Sometimes, a short jail sentence is rendered. The victim’s next of kin is given a pittance for their suffering — a payment made by society, not the offenders.

What we call “justice” is nothing more than appeasement. America resumes its normalcy until it happens again. Then, we ask the dumbest question: Why is this allowed to happen?

Whenever the racial card is played, it is to only increase the potential financial stakes. Real justice cannot be determined by a dollar amount. The notion of someone losing their job as a way to eliminate racism is outrageous. If unemployment could erase racism, our unemployment rate would exceed 90 percent.

Someone suggested both sides of the racial divide must come to the table. That is not possible when racism is subjectively applied. Outraged by the murder of one black man in Minneapolis while completely ignoring the deaths of 10 black victims in Chicago during the same holiday weekend does nothing more than give credence to the claim black murder by a black hand does not matter to black America. America knows the name of the man killed in Minneapolis. It cannot name one of the 10 killed in Chicago last weekend.

A lesson from a teenage girl still resonates. She said it was better her uncle had killed another black man because he would have received a longer sentence had he killed a white man. At such a young age she had accepted the life of a murdered black citizen is valued by the color of the hand that took it.

Just as money paid to survivors, a prison sentence or loss of employment of an offender cannot represent real justice, rioting and destroying your own community is even more ridiculous as a means to a solution. Where is the logic that burning down your own house will hurt your adversary? I am not sure who first suggested self-destruction as a means to change, but they sure could learn a lot from a little bit of history.

To paraphrase an iteration from one of U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton’s legendary speeches, no one ever affected change by burning down his own community.