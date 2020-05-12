Alan Webber: Mark Twain rolling over in his grave

During of our unlawful house arrest, I’m reading the autobiography of Samuel Clemens, affectionately known as Mark Twain. What I wouldn’t give to hear his humorous views concerning conditions in today’s America. To wit:

Dallas Judge Eric Moye outrageously fined and threw salon owner Shelly Luther in the pokey for seven days for having the gall to open her business despite the virus. Seems she was unapologetic about possibly losing her business, employees and/or civil rights. This would be a good time to remind readers politicians are letting prisoners out of jail over virus concerns. I can hear Twain laughing at us.

So, is the #MeToo movement dead, or apply only to Democrats? Shame on anybody who indignantly lashed out over the Justice Brett Kavanaugh accusations but is now passively on the sidelines concerning Joe Biden’s allegations from Tara Reade. What happened to the “all women should be believed” mantra? This is the very definition of hypocrisy.

Methinks Twain would insist Nancy Pelosi does need a lecture, despite her informing reporter, Kerry Pickett otherwise. Chomping on his cigar, he would give her an unsympathetic reminder she is not the president; she needs to eradicate her head from that expensive freezer and get back to work.

Are the Democrats really going to nominate Biden for president despite legitimately showing signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s? I despise Biden, but would never be so cruel to a fellow human being not named Pelosi. Additionally, what’s that say about people intending to vote for a candidate who’s seemingly losing his mind? Does that not define Trump Derangement Syndrome?

In light of the information coming out about the FBI entrapping Gen. Michael Flynn, I have two questions: Is J. Edgar Hoover running the FBI again, and when is Attorney General Barr going to arrest somebody?

You suppose Martha Stewart wonders what’s happening with those four congressmen accused of alleged insider trading when they sold stock right after a private meeting on the COVID-19 epidemic? Hello, what’s going on here?

In other news pushed aside by the media, what really happened to Jeffery Epstein? There’s more to this story, folks. Why isn’t there an enterprising young reporter digging up dirt? I understand people have a fear of being “suicided” by the Clintons, but that’s been ruled fake news, right? Having said that, I admit to having a bit of unease whenever mentioning the Clintons in my writing.

Do you really believe those virus numbers being regurgitated at you? Would it surprise you to know I don’t? There are too many reports leaking from hospitals of “normal deaths” being labeled corona deaths. If I happen to have the “big one” while eating a cheeseburger, please don’t let them label me a COVID death.

Did you know about the Coronavirus Racial Inequality Task Force? It’s co-chaired by Chirlane McCray, wife of America’s most clueless mayor, Bill de Blasio, in New York City. I hope someone is following the money as New Yawkers didn’t economically fare so well with her last venture.

Reminiscent of a Bolshevik Revolution, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube head honchos have announced they will ban posts and videos with content not meeting, what is essentially, their political views. We might want to rethink these modes of social communication, comrades. There might be a pot of gold out there to the nerd able to produce a popular social media platform not encumbered by the whims of wealthy owners. Wouldn’t it be a hoot if Zuckerberg’s Facebook ratings became the next CNN?

What a year 2020 has been. Congress charged into year four of relentless attacks by the left to eradicate a sitting president, for no valid reason. This was followed by, supposedly a world pandemic, which more than likely was unleashed intentionally on us by a Communist Chinese regime.

The virus, with its inflated death predictions, allowed political despots like Andrew Cuomo, J.B. Pritzker, Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer to zestfully and unilaterally dissolve civil rights across the country. (Where was the ACLU?) This in turn caused our entire economy to collapse with millions of people losing their jobs. And, mind-bogglingly, WE LET THEM DO IT!

At the same time, bureaucrats, some corporations and many terrified Americans began lecturing everyone to stay home. I understand some people were frightened, but they should consider other people might not be able to afford to stay home. They should also respect their fellow man’s rights of living in a free country. We were born with that right, just like you have the right to stay home.

Just about the time we might be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel from the virus and bureaucratic despots, it turns out the light we saw was the train carrying murder hornets coming at us. How Trump will be blamed for this will certainly be amusing.

Twain is rolling over in his grave.