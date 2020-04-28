Alan Webber: Temptation to ramble on can't be resisted

On Tuesday morning, I start writing commentary for next week. I make this a two to three day process in case something clever comes to mind or Gov. J.B. Pritzker cancels the rest of 2020. I’m torn between writing something optimistic to help take minds off virus matters, or continue to point fingers, as commentaries go. The latter is probably my strong suit, so let’s see where this goes.

Last week, Glenn Beckert, past second baseman for the Chicago Cubs, passed away. I started a column about him. He had been one of my favorites as part of that 1969 Cubs team — the one that still breaks my heart to this day. I really need to get over that.

I scrapped the piece when Denny Marek outdid me with a nice homage to Al Kaline, of the Detroit Tigers, that weekend. Kaline passed the same week as Beckert, although neither are listed as COVID-19 deaths … yet. Marek has been the inspiration behind a few of my commentaries, so I didn’t want readers thinking he’s my sole source of motivation.

Speaking of motivation, like me, are you finding it more difficult to have any mojo during our unlawful home arrest period? I’m getting near the age of retirement, but no longer sure it’s going to be all that it’s cracked up to be. I did get around to hanging that picture wifey asked me to do two weeks ago. She shamed me into it after I happened to be in the hallway and noticed three new pictures of the grandkids she evidently hung. If she could do that, I figured I could pound one nail.

Did you see the absurd report Harvard University applied for: nearly 9 million coronavirus bucks before Trump told them to pound sand? Harvard is sitting on a $40 billion endowment and yet, this bastion of higher learning had its hand out to snatch what will likely be free money, courtesy of us generous taxpayers. Now, consider what the odds are of you getting junior into that school?

The stimulus plan Harvard and others wanted to gorge upon is the same fund that ran out of money shutting out other small businesses. At the time of this penning, Nancy Pelosi’s Pack is pinching progress, pending packing more pork onto the proposal. Has there ever been a group proven to be more non-essential than the United States House of Representatives or Senate?

When I lethargically researched further to come up with something to grumble about, I read Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse got $20 million and Pot Belly got $10 million in stimulus bucks, too. Trump thumped them also to get the money back.

When the government fired up the printing presses to churn out more valueless money, you think they thought large universities and public corporations would really have the audacity to belly up to the trough? That cash was meant for small business entities with out-of-work employees.

Upon further review, who do you think made the poorest choice for governor, Illinois or Michigan? Impressively, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is doing a bang-up job at keeping up with the Madigan-Pritzker tag team in unlawful ineptness. Methinks both those governors are soon to see some real push back.

There is no doubt in my mind, Pritzker is using this virus as an opportunity to get the Fed to bail out Illinois’ financial woes and does not care who loses their business in the process. Illinois cannot afford its pension promises, and as of right now, cannot lawfully declare bankruptcy. Any governor who gets away with bankruptcy will be committing political suicide. So, this virus is a perfect opportunity for Pritzker to get his cake and eat the whole thing, too. He’s worth $3.5 billion, what does he care if you lose your small business or job? The man was born on third base and thinks he hit a triple.

In the “you can’t make this stuff up” category,” my neighbor put a sign in his yard stating — “Veterans Against Trump. All Gave Some, Some Gave All. Someone had Bone Spurs.” He must believe veteran votes are more valuable than non-veteran votes.

If one follows this signage to its plausible origin, one would presume this guy is a veteran who didn’t vote for Trump. Therefore, he probably voted for the pot-smoking “libertarian” Gary Johnson or Crooked Hillary, neither of which spent a day in the military.

Like Trump, both Johnson and Clinton went to college. By extension, if the neighbor voted for Hillary, he probably also voted for Barack Obama, who spent his eligibility years for military smoking dope. Or, perhaps the neighbor didn’t vote — which gives him no right to complain about politics at all.

I’m considering getting a sign with a big red arrow pointing north stating, “Caution — Neighbor Has Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

I wonder if lunch is ready yet?