Dennis Marek: Pressure on rural communities of America

All my life I have been in and around farming, raising livestock, taking agriculture classes in high school, participating in 4-H and FFA, or living in the country near farmers. All my life I saw them as strong, hard-working, salt of the earth people. I used to go with my grandfather and his baler to farms around Clifton to volunteer my help, trading sweat for those great meals the farm wives prepared for us.

Over the years I have watched the change in rural life. Farms have grown from the 80 acres with livestock to 1,000 acres or more with millions of dollars in machinery. I have watched the livestock industry go from three milk cows in the barn to massive herds with automatic almost everything for getting the milk to market. But in spite of that, these men and women were still the same industrious people.

We have come to recognize suicide as a more common threat in our communities. We are well aware of drug abuse gone wild with opioids and fentanyl, soldiers returning from war with PTSD, but there is now an unexpected group of suicides — farmers.

Farming, especially dairy farming, has taken an extreme hit from society. People are no longer drinking milk. What was once the required daily intake of fluid for children each and every day, no longer is even in the refrigerator. The consumption of milk by America has nosedived to an incredible low. When there is a need for such a liquid, it is often replaced with substitutes such as soy and almond milk. Dairy farmer throughout the Midwest have been going broke, selling their herds, and even their farms.

In a small town 40 miles southeast of Cincinnati, over the span of two years, three dairy farmers took their own lives. These men were all between 50 and 60. More families are becoming worried about their fathers, brothers, and husbands who are still dairy farmers. More than 450 farmers killed themselves across nine Midwest states between 2014 and 2018. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, farmers are now the most likely to die by suicide compared to other occupations. It also found that suicide rates have increased by more than 40 percent in the last 25 years.

While our farmers produce nearly all our country’s food needs, lately they have been overwhelmed with debt, falling grain prices, and incredible weather changes. Just think of last year in Illinois with the number of unplanted fields we saw as we drove our cars down the roads. It is believed that nearly 20 million acres were not planted in 2019. Now we have a winter that was unseasonably warm. Again, some of the pests that are killed by freezing temperatures will survive and visit our fields and yards with abundance this summer.

There are a number of reasons for such financial concern for our farmers. Commodity prices have fallen about 50 percent in the last eight years. Soybean exports to China, our largest consumer, fell by 75 percent for 2017 to 2018 with the government trade wars. Farm debt has risen to incredible amounts not seen since the 2007-2008 era.

We have all heard how the government bails out the farmer. Farm land in Illinois is protected from local taxation unlike any other real estate. The tax per acre has little or no ratio to its value. Sure, our president did make almost $30 billion in federal aid available in the last two years, but it didn’t even come close to erase the loss caused by the trade war with China. Farmers are still in dire trouble.

In 2008, Congress approved a “Ranch Stress” assistance network to provide behavior health programs for agriculture workers. Unfortunately, it granted no money for the legislation until last year. I have read that in that period of no funding there were literally hundreds of suicides in the agriculture industry.

Many of the remaining farms are a family legacy, passed down over the years. Not too many city folks decide to buy a farm and start farming. Today’s farmers, as always, are the sons and daughters of farmers who keep up the tradition. When there is a monetary failure, it isn’t just the man or woman losing his or her job. It is the loss of history. It is the end of a dynasty. And it is the “fault’ of this one generation! Add that stress and depression to the already financially explosive mixture.

Mental health clinics aren’t a total answer either. Farmers, mostly men, are a tough group. “Go to a shrink?” Can’t you hear them erupting at such a suggestion? They don’t want to be seen parking their pickup next to some counselor’s office. Yet in 2018, 18 farmers took their lives in Missouri and Kansas, 15 in Wisconsin, 13 in Illinois, and 12 in North Dakota. That is our beloved Midwest!

I have read of some clues to dealing with this dilemma. First call it stress with them: not some psychological problem, not depression. Involve help that appears less professional than a psychiatrist. Have the local banker or realtor talk with the farmer about these financial problems. Have these non-medical people start the ball rolling toward an open discussion of the anxieties and any possible solution. Help that farmer become the strong all-American person he or she has been for all these years. Carefully remind him that suicide is the single-most selfish act one can do. Have him think of the widow and the children he would leave behind, devastated and just as broke.

Our farmers deserve the best. Let’s help them get through the coming disaster of the coronavirus. Remind him how lucky he is. He has a job during which he can practice social distancing every day he gets on that tractor or walks to the barn to feed those calves or lambs. He can make it, and we need to convince him of that.