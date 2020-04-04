Ron Jackson: Do-nothing lifestyle creates dilemma

When doing the absolute best you can do means doing absolutely nothing, it can cause internal conflict. Nothing and everything have become synonymous.

During the effort to help slow the spread of the virus that is crippling our national health and economy, we are all being asked to do our part. The concept of giving your all to help society by doing the bare minimum necessary to survive has proved to be a challenge for many. On the other hand, being asked to do absolutely nothing seems to be ideal for some.

While we are all in this together, generationally, we are divided. This dilemma has magnified the stark contrast between the last great generation, baby boomers and our current alphabet generations, X and Z. There is a difference, with notable exceptions, of course.

To tell a baby boomer to do nothing goes against everything he or she was taught. You might as well tell them to run with scissors, point a BB gun at someone, do not learn to write cursive, do not vote, do not pay taxes, to expect a handout or heaven forbid, sit during the national anthem. The unwritten motto drilled into baby boomers was, “you can always find something to do.”

That always find something to do message was never more apparent than when I started my first job as a dishwasher. After explaining to my stepdad that my responsibilities sometimes meant my task might be completed before some coworkers finished theirs, I was asked what I did while my peers were completing their jobs. I quickly learned that, “I waited for them,” was not the correct answer.

In the calmest of tone, he asked, “So, there was no trash to be picked up? No dust balls in the corners? Not one scuff mark on the floor you could erase? No picture on the wall that needed straightened? You could not find anything to do but stand there?”

Even if I showed pride in taking the initiative to shovel snow from our house without being told, he would give the obligatory pat on the back while pointing out that some of our elderly neighbors still had untouched snow on their walks. A lifetime lesson taught and learned.

Being products of the “greatest generation” from the World War II era, boomers learned that if it was in the best interest of your country, you had an obligation to do your part. Every American was essential. Now to be asked to do nothing, it leaves you with an uneasy feeling. It goes against the greatest lesson ever learned. And minding your own business is now called social distancing.

Conversely, to some of a younger ilk, the concept of benefitting your country by doing nothing seems as American as apple pie and hot dogs. Along with the doing nothing contribution comes an expectation of being paid while doing nothing. The “Hey, it ain’t my fault I can’t go to work or school” attitude can be a little tough to swallow. To suggest, “you can always find something to do” might produce the dumbest, blank stare you have ever seen. Of course, not every person of any generation responds the same. But there are enough to generate a good, nonscientific sampling.

Not only has the crisis divided us by generation, we have been designated either essential or discretionary. There is no in between. Understandably, if you are skilled in healthcare, your services are a top priority. Those with a healthcare competency are comparable to the flashing lights, siren blasting, speeding ambulance.

The rest of us can do our best just by getting out of the way. During these trying times, one thing holds true. Being a good person is still essential. While the stay at home-do nothing mandate can make you question your relevance, it also is a reminder that doing nothing is the surest and fastest way to grow old.

I can’t do nothing.