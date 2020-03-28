Johnston, Yurgine: Will coronavirus create work-from-home world?

<strong>Joe:</strong> “Never waste a good crisis” is a saying coined by Winston Churchill and then used extensively by Rahm Emanuel when he was mayor of Chicago. It has been popping up quite a bit these days. Why? Because the coronavirus (which has caused major disruptions of our lives in so many ways) has brought about opportunities to do things that have not been done to any great extent before. Working from home is an example. After this virus issue ends, which it will, I happen to think working from home for many employees will continue in a big way. Working out of your bedroom or home office in pajamas will be the new norm. Think about it. No more commuting and wasted time getting to the office fighting traffic. There will be increased efficiency by freeing up more time to work. If your boss is concerned about productivity, he or she can check on employees to see if they are in fact working. Today, tech and data can do much of the monitoring. Virtual reality software coming out will allow the boss to enter your home office to prod and talk to you. Meanwhile, for employers, they can ditch expensive office space. Other benefits would result like reducing the carbon footprint and consumption of gas helping in the climate change struggle. But here’s a question. Do you see loneliness as a problem?

<strong>Ken:</strong> For many office employees, especially the group that sits all day using a computer, having schedule flexibility to work remotely from home full or part-time is a desirable option. The biggest benefits accrue to persons such as insurance claims analysts holding jobs in big companies located in the cores of large cities. Remote working is not quite as good for team workers and creative sorts who need group interaction to spark new ideas. Working from home requires creating an environment relatively free of distractions and the mindset to concentrate on the job. To work at home, the telecommuter needs a reliable fast internet connection and WiFi, and above all, some ability to solve tech problems that are sure to arise. Home has no help desk, no geek to drop by. As for communication software, Skype is a good choice for video calling and teleconferencing. It is economical, reliable and familiar to most computer users. It is good advice to keep the tech setup simple. More gadgets, more trouble.

<strong>Joe:</strong> All of this brings us to the current situation many people find themselves, which is not only working at home, but simply staying at home, self-containment, isolation, locked in, etc. A good dog, snoozing in the corner who rises to give warning when the postal carrier arrives helps, although with young people around, the dog might get confused. Everyone suddenly wants to take her for a walk. In our self-containment state, I’ve started studying pandemics past to see how people coped. I started with the Black Plague in the 1500s that terrified Henry VIII, who was a germaphobe. He stayed inside and lived in his castle, allowing few people near him until the Black Plague passed. I understand him so much better now. With social isolation he ordered in. Food, wine and beer were delivered to the castle by royals on horseback. With this lifestyle and constant snacking, obesity can become a problem. Henry put on a lot of weight. With a body mass index of 50, double doors had to be installed to his office to accommodate his massive frame. Then comes the matter of domestic violence. Tension can arise with close living quarters and being quarantined. Henry had six wives and killed two.

Moving on, I’ve ended up focusing most of my attention on the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, which is closer to what we have today. It ultimately left 50 million people dead. That number obviously is not one that will be reached with COVID-19, but President Donald Trump’s assurances that this virus “will go very quickly” are looking extremely vacuous. History repeats itself. In the New England Journal of Medicine, Bill Gates pointed out that “another pandemic whose speed and severity rivaled those of the 1918 influenza epidemic was a matter not of if but of when …COVID-19 has started behaving a lot like the once in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about.” With the 1918 influenza, there was nowhere near the public health response we are experiencing today. There were no severe restrictions on social distancing and interactions. Hopefully, COVID-19 will mutate extremely rapidly to a less lethal strain and simply die out like the 1918 virus did, but you are the doctor. Does this make sense?

<strong>Ken:</strong> What happened to working at home? There are too many politicians and journalists without experience or informed knowledge of epidemiology and virology spouting predictions about the future, many of those having a political slant. In contrast, the professionals are equivocating. We certainly should hope that the epidemic dies out soon as a consequence of mutating into a less virulent form, rising population immunity, new or re-purposed drug therapy, or the availability of an effective vaccine. But right now, as I see it, no one knows the future.

<strong>Joe</strong>: Well, nearly 30 percent of American workers can work remotely according to a survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As we write this, those who are fortunate to have a job allowing them to work at home, probably have company, i.e. the family. They are all locked in the four walls together. Tech and the digital economy have changed things immensely from pandemics past, not only saving a lot of jobs, but allowing everyone home bound to get on their respective devices using new communications technologies (like Zoom, Face Time and Skype) connecting for group conversations with family and friends. In “never wasting a good crisis” it’s ironic that out of this virus quarantine another benefit that might emerge is deeper and better relationships.

<strong>Ken:</strong> The way the COVID-19 situation is being handled by many governors and mayors by mandating home confinement for all, working from home might not be an option for many. It is doubtful that complex businesses can function without coordination from a central office. Now it is looking like all that consumer tech will be availed for entertainment rather than productivity for an extended period.