Ron Jackson: Apply the liberty or safety test in these trying times

In times of collective uncertainty, we tend to look toward our government to do something. Sometimes, anything. After all, the government has a responsibility to its citizenry. Some responsibility is clearly mandated by our foundation, others born out of necessity. However, if there was ever a time to be careful what we ask for from our government, now is it.

In the most general sense, as prefaced by the preamble, we want our government to “establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”

In a more specific sense, we want our public and private sectors to work together for the betterment of society. Now more than ever.

However, the onus of responsibility to ensure a civilized society always remains with its citizens. We select those who make up our shepherds of government and we provide it with the resources it needs to function effectively. But, oversight responsibility of government remains with those it serves. During this period of panic, we dare not blink.

Our government handbook merely requires our federal system to maintain three separate branches and to divvy up and respect powers between the federal government and the states. That line between the governing bodies, which has never been perfectly clear, has been even more blurred by our current health crisis.

My biggest concern is not whether I contract the virus, but to ascertain just what I want the federal and my state government to do. At this point, I do not know how much of my blessing of liberty I am willing to give up. Because once we do agree to temporarily relinquish certain rights to the government, there is a high probability it may never be returned. Even in the midst of a national crisis, we are never to trust our government. Even if it attempts to pay us for that blind trust. Specifically, I do not have a clear expectation of our federal and state government.

Do I want it to do everything within its ability to thwart the effects of the virus?

Yes. Do I agree with every step it is taking? No. In the interest of public safety, do I want fellow citizens and businesses put in a position of potential financial ruin? No. Should those individuals and businesses placed in financial straits by our government response be afforded financial assistance? Yes. Do I think every citizen should be given welfare stipends? No. Do I think we should bail out any entire industry? No.

There is one thing I am certain of during this crisis. Should any business or person, private or public purposely and excessively profit from the fear of others, they should be dealt with in the most severe terms. No forthcoming apology will be acceptable. No business should be able to price gouge consumers on the most necessary and highly demanded products. Likewise, no public servant should be allowed to use insider information to reduce or eliminate any potential financial loss.

Because I have no clear expectation of what I want government to do during this crisis, I am somewhat reluctant to criticize its efforts. As a citizen, I will do my best to stay out of the way and hopefully ride out this dilemma with everyone else.

Benjamin Franklin said, “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty or safety.”

While every citizen may not require a test for the ever-growing virus, we all should self-administer the liberty or safety test.