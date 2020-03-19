Gary Moore: Let human kindness prevail over hoarding

I have a friend since high school named Karen. She was a smart and focused student, a cheerleader … very popular but always a kind soul. We lost touch through the years but reconnected when, to her surprise, she saw my name on a book at Barnes & Noble. Karen was always engaged and helpful. Raised by kind parents, she was always one of those people who were … well, just that way.

Sunday morning, Karen rose early and headed to the grocery store in her small Michigan town. She had a plan to arrive as the doors opened and get the few items she needed and did. Toilet paper was on her list and she bought the only package left … a package of eight rolls. She, like most of us, was surprised by the empty shelves. She bought what she could and headed out of the store and to her car. In the parking lot, she encountered an elderly man, visibly upset. Karen asked if he was OK.

“My wife and I are out of toilet paper. I’ve been searching for days. I don’t know what to do,” the troubled old gentleman explained. He didn’t know what to do, but Karen did. She broke open the package of eight rolls and tried to give him half. He would only accept two and was touched to tears. He didn’t have to leave empty handed because of the generosity of Karen Tyson. She, and others like her, give me hope and optimism in a time wrought with despair and pessimism.

We still live in the richest nation in the history of the world. Is it truly necessary for some of us to survive, that others must go without?

No.

“We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” — Franklin Delano Roosevelt

When fear sets in, irrational behavior begins. Saturday, I witnessed a man and a woman struggling in the aisle of my local store over a bottle of bleach. There’s really not a shortage of bleach, there is only the fact that some bought more than they needed and left others without. The same with hand sanitizer. I’ve seen some on social media bragging about how much they have while others are driving all over town and can’t find a single bottle. I personally know of a 65-year-old man with cancer who is at high risk and can’t find a single bottle anywhere.

Being prepared is admirable, while hoarding is only selfish.

Last week I wrote a column that I thought would be whimsical but by the time it went to print was not. There are people in serious need of the basics of life. No, not having toilet paper may not be life threatening, but a lack of food items and basic products for disinfection are. If you have a little to spare, please share. Call your local house of worship, food pantry, Salvation Army or any organization who can help get these into the hands of someone in need. Be inspired by the kindness and willingness to share that Karen, and many like her have displayed.

No. I am not asking you to share what you need for the survival of the next few weeks or month, but, please, examine your heart and ask yourself if you have a little to spare. I believe the supply chain of these items will catch up with demand sooner than later. The shelves will soon be filled again. That’s the beauty of capitalism. Just look into your heart and pantry and see, like Karen, if you can graciously give a little to help someone who is in need.

Keep your eyes open. Most people in need will never ask. Karen saw a man who was distraught and asked him. Will you do the same? Do you have elderly neighbors? Will you stop by and check on them? See if they are in need?

Be kind … be optimistic … and pray.

If you have nothing to give, share a kind and encouraging word. Do not take part in the negative gloom and doom conversations. Be uplifting and encouraging in public and in private, if you are so disposed … please pray.

We’ve always been a nation that looked out for our neighbor and pitched in to help where we can. Yes. These are unprecedented times, but we will survive then thrive. And besides … I am old enough to brag that I have survived at least 10 end-of-the-world predictions. I’m optimistic the world will survive this one, too.