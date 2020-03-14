Dennis Marek: Has our government lost all competence?

It is clear to those who study American history and our governmental system that our leaders have illustrated a lack of competence since January 2017. Our leader has struggled with mixed messages and incorrect responses for that entire time. Whenever he is challenged with complete factual errors, he merely tries to divert our attention and his efforts to something or someone else.

None of this is truer than his facing the novel coronavirus issue and its national importance. First, he has no training whatsoever in health care and disease control. He has short-funded the CDC and wants more cuts. He put his vice president in charge, a man with similarly no training. These are the same two men who claim that climate change is a myth, and, in 2000, one who claimed that “smoking doesn’t kill.’’

At a time when this nation may need the best of leadership to face this disease, our leader considers it like the flu, and he wants us to believe that Johns Hopkins agrees with him and says that the United States is “No. 1 for being prepared.” He alleges that the Democrats are just making this a problem to go along with their “fake news” created by MSNBC and CNN. Or is this another divergence that now he may have to face a real opponent in Joe Biden instead of his favorite opponent socialist, Bernie Sanders? Yes, he went on the air and tweeted that Republicans should take Democratic primary ballots and vote for Sanders.

The coronavirus is not over hyped. Look what it has done to foreign trade. China hasn’t shipped ordered goods in more than a month. While this may help domestic production in the long run, look what it is doing to the stock market. When I first started to write this article more than 85,000 cases of the virus had been diagnosed and more than 3,000 had died of the virus. I couldn’t keep up. Each day, I increased the number in my newer draft. Now, we have lost a woman only two miles down the street in a Fort Myers, Fla., hospital.

By the time this is printed, who knows the tolls? As of Monday, there were now 566 cases in the U.S. Schools are closing. Sports events may play only to TV. Airlines are canceling flights. And now, Mr. Pence is trying to backtrack about what his president “really” meant to say. If you want to understand how SARS and now corona-19 started in China, what is wildlife farming, and how the Chinese wet market may once again have started this pandemic, watch youtube.com/watch?v=TPpoJGYlW54.

While our leader has little concern and no plan for containment, other countries are acting. The Louvre is under strict rules after being closed in Paris, and the Sistine Chapel is locked. Tourist travel and cruise ships will suffer serious losses, but those countries believe such containment is required. Yet, the White House has said that before commenting on the coronavirus to outsiders, anyone in the executive branch must clear it with Pence.

Fox is now blaming the “crisis” on the Democrats overplaying the disease to hurt the president. Isn’t it pretty clear that both sides are using it politically? Isn’t that pathetic? But to blame the news services for doing their job and keeping the country informed is almost a clear violation of our Constitution and the free press. The use of HIPAA as an excuse is just lame.

As I sit in Florida for another week, I wonder about my return flight to Chicago. Should I cancel, rent a car and drive back to Kankakee? But if I stop for food, gas and, perhaps, one night’s rest, can I assume I will not contact the virus in one of these ways? Sure, flying and cruise ships make immediate contact inevitable, but how much do we know about human contact and the spread of this disease? We surely are not learning it from a government health expert. More likely, we get it from our own research, listening to experts on ABC, NBC or any other news service. Should we disbelieve Fox and CNN because of their political leanings? Or should we just gather that information and have someone with intelligence and knowledge of health care and disease make the call rather than any politician or newscaster?

I was reading a columnist, Leonard Pitts, of the Fort Myers News-Press, about competency, and I had to agree that we are a bit short on that trait in our leadership right now. He points out that among all the misadventures of the Trump regime, “its struggle to frame a coherent response to the coronavirus was a master class example in what happens in a post-competence world once a critical mass of voters decides that stupidity is authenticity and ignorance is some form of national genius.” How true in this case, Mr. Pitts.

Certainly, the White House response did not convince the markets of his “plan.” Probably he will blame the Democrats for somehow causing the crash, but isn’t it interesting that the one commodity that roared was gold? Not an American stock but an international symbol of wealth that doesn’t go away.

Over the last few years, most of us have tolerated the actions of the executive branch of our government knowing that no one man can bring down a respected republic no matter how he displays his gross incompetence. But his approach to a potential world pandemic is again his approach with an agenda for an election to override common sense and protection of the government and its people. Not only is there the potential of a serious threat to our fortunes and savings, our IRAs and 401ks, but to our very lives and those of our families. Please, let’s stop being political and for a change be rational. Let competence return to our government.