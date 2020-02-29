Ron Jackson: Local political infighting leaves bad taste

It has been another interesting week. Nationally, we have seen another deadly workplace shooting, a turbulent downward trending stock market and a continued wacky presentation of the Democratic Party nominee process.

Internationally, the ever-growing health crisis remains a mystery and is heading our way.

In Milwaukee, a terminated employee returns to the job and fatally shoots a number of his peers and kills himself. This has become a common occurrence.

After every such event, we are left to hold out hope the number of victims is minimal. If the identity and choice of weapon of the perpetrator fits an acceptable demographic, we quickly move on until the next event.

The stock market took a steep nosedive for four consecutive days. It made news, but unless you are running for president or hold substantial paper wealth, you are not likely to notice the turbulence. This, too, shall pass.

The coronavirus epidemic continues to spread, with cases reported in more than 30 countries. But, not to worry, we are quite safe.The vice president has been put in charge of our national response.

Stand by.

The Democratic Party nomination process is better left for another day when I can stomach it enough to pay more attention to it.

However, the issue I find most interesting is the primary race for Kankakee County auditor.

Who would have thought the seat for county auditor was such a hot primary election ticket or topic. As far back as I can recall, the vote for county auditor has never been a position I have given much if any real attention.

Outside any scandal or blatant criminal activity, the incumbent, regardless of party affiliation, was pretty much a shoe-in to get my vote. Honestly, I know less about the actual responsibilities of the county auditor than the vice president knows about the potential for the health crisis outbreak to reach the United States. And the idea of an incumbent facing a primary challenge by the respective party leadership is more mysterious than the coronavirus.

There is nothing wrong or illegal to challenge an incumbent in a primary election. However, I do not recall this much or any interest in the county auditor office during the last election cycle when the party did not even back a candidate.

Did I miss something?

I do not remember four years ago of any social media blitz reminding the public of the importance of the auditor position to facilitate the county’s financial progress.

The county was facing some dire financial instability before the last election. Since that time, we have been told great progress has been made.

Are we to assume that even greater financial progress would have been realized had the current county auditor been more professional? Is lack of professionalism the only stumbling block to the county’s financial progress? Is the same party that overlooks professionalism at the federal level placing a higher value on it at a local level?

I would not have any interest in the position at all had it not been for the infighting between the county board members and the elected auditor during the current term. But thanks to social media, it is almost unavoidable. Voters deserve to have more information than the airing of petty personal differences in order to make an informed decision.

Specific instances of incompetence or corruption should be brought to the public’s attention. If not, the real reason for the stench coming out of the county board should be afforded to the voting public.

Bringing back professionalism to the county auditor’s office seems to be the theme of the challenger’s campaign. If professionalism is the current cornerstone to a county held office, the auditor’s seat isn’t the only seat that needs to be reupholstered.

The nasty national political debate has become the norm. To witness such pure political crass at the local level is much more disheartening.