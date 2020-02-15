JOHNSTON AND YURGINE: Dissecting the coronavirus outbreak

<strong>Ken:</strong> It was 1976; I had finished my residency and moved to Kankakee; and Gerald Ford was president when there was a flu outbreak at Fort Dix, N.J. A handful of soldiers were infected and one died. The type of virus that caused the fatal case was determined to be related to the swine flu that caused the global flu epidemic of 1918 that resulted in up to 100 million worldwide deaths. That was enough to set off a national emergency response. After some debate, the federal government took action by initiating the mass immunization of every American.

It took the pharm companies several months to whip up the vaccine and complete human safety testing. I spent one fall Saturday as a volunteer at a local junior high gym, shooting serum into arms with a needle-less jet injector. But, as it turned out, the forecasted epidemic fizzled out and the news became full of stories about alleged side effects of the vaccine, most notably Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a paralyzing neurological condition. The immunization program was halted after about 25 percent of the population received a shot. So, now, we have an outbreak of a different type flu strain, dubbed coronavirus, that has come out of China.

Recent estimates are that the germ has infected about 43,000 people worldwide and caused more than 1,000 deaths. Scary for sure. Flu outbreaks should be taken seriously. The CDC estimates in the normal flu season of 2017/2018 in the U.S., 45,000,000 had flu symptoms and there were 60,000 deaths. What action, if any, should the government take? <strong>NYT columnist Paul Krugman has already predicted that this will be “Trump’s Katrina.”</strong>

<strong>Joe:</strong> As I write this, there are 11 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. Two are in Illinois. I’m not qualified to talk about what action the government should take in response to the virus.

However, something I am doing is being careful about goods shipped from China. Why? Because the virus supposedly can remain alive and kicking for several days on hard non-porous (water resistant) items. <strong>Thus, on my desk is an unopened, puffy, foot long package shipped directly from a warehouse in Zhengzhou City, China containing a hard object ordered for my car.</strong> There is no date as to when it was shipped. I’ve decided to let it sit for another week before opening it, at which point, I shall spray it first with Clorox. Since it’s puffy and something might spray out of there when opened (like virus droplets), do you think I need a mask before doing anything?

<strong>Ken:</strong> Sterilize that package and swear off Mexican beer with little lime wedges to be safe. Actually, according to Web MD, the CDC has already issued a statement about packages from China spreading the virus: <em>“There is very low risk of this happening and no confirmed reports of it.”</em>

The general rule about virus transmission is that there has to be some relatively close direct or indirect contact between infected host and new subject. Because viruses don’t cross intact skin, transmission occurs when a virus contaminated aerosol from cough or sneeze is inhaled, or the virus droplet is somehow transported to contact with a mucous membrane, nose, mouth or eye. So, don’t touch your face and wash your hands with soap frequently. <strong>I saw a report that wearing a mask in public places and handwashing statistically reduces flu risk by at least half.</strong> When I was practicing ENT, I often had to tell patients to avoid touching their face when in my office, even though we tried to disinfected all the surfaces between patients, perfect being unobtainable.

The currently available flu vaccine is unlikely to have any effect. As far as government actions, ideally they stay between over-response and under-response. Considering the amount and ease of global travel, I am skeptical about our being able to effectively isolate our whole country. It is likely to boil down to hoping the virus epidemic burns out quickly and providing good supportive care to the sickest flu patients.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Thanks for the advice. I have consulted a virus expert, who informed me that if I wanted to be super cautious, I should douse the package interior not with Clorox but hydrogen peroxide. So, that is the route I might take. Meanwhile, it seems to me that the virus will take a heavy toll on cruise line bookings and business, since you have tight living quarters for thousands of people and considerable group contact. A ship is probably the best model for how virulent the coronavirus can be.

Still want to take a cruise? <strong>Look at what is happening with the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, which has turned into a prison hulk.</strong> About 3,700 passengers were quarantined on board, after one passenger disembarked, who then tested positive for the virus in his home city. A recent number set those who tested positive at 136. Those on board are not only stuck on a ship with 13 decks, where you normally have movies under the stars and live musical productions, but are quarantined in their room. Imagine being trapped in a cabin with no balcony for two weeks, without a Corona and lime wedge to raise your spirits. Food is delivered to their cabin by staff members wearing goggles and masks, who frankly are not trained to conduct infectious disease isolation matters.

In terms of a time frame for the “burn out” of the virus, my virus expert tells me that almost all vaccines are prepared using eggs and this process requires months, almost years to grow the antibodies. The FDA is moving toward mass culturing techniques to grow the antibodies.

<strong>Ken:</strong> An ordinary flu season in the U.S. starts in the fall and peters out in the spring of the same year. The Spanish flu epidemic was around during 1918-20. At a particular time, a virus strain has a reproduction rate that is the average number of new cases that arise from each infected person. For most flu flare-ups, that number generally is two to three. When that number becomes less than one due to the population acquiring immunity and isolation and quarantine measures, the epidemic dies out.

SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and the current Chinese outbreak, both coronaviruses, are thought to have jumped from a nonhuman animal host, possibly bats, to humans.

The SARS epidemic of 2003-04, infected fewer patients than have already been infected by the more infectious new virus. <strong>I think that it will likely take more than a year and cost big bucks to develop an effective vaccine and complete the FDA mandated human testing process. The epidemic might be over by then, but it will be worthwhile since we have not likely seen the last outbreak of coronaviruses.</strong> Right now, it looks like China needs help (if it’s not too late already). Before this epidemic dies out, the global economy might take a big hit.

