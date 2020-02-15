Dennis Marek: What is really the middle class?

All my life, I was raised that I was in the middle class. We hear how a politician will help expand the middle class. We also read that we should be a classless society, that no one is better than another. We read that the middle class is shrinking. So, what does it all mean and where are we really in this class system? As a rule, do people even care what class they are in? I decided to investigate.

The first thing I learned is that there are really only three classes: the lower, middle and upper classes. The statistics do not differentiate an upper middle class or a lower upper class. They just use the three. The second thing is that many surveys do not consider what class a person might be in by mere earnings or accumulated wealth.

But first let’s talk of the classes based on income. In the most recent Pew Research Center’s reports, the classes are divided as follows:

The lower class has household earnings less than $40,000 per year.

The middle class earns between $40,000 and $122,000

The upper class is above $122,000

One of the first variants of such definitions is that geographic location makes these numbers very different. I recently saw where a U.S. Postal Service deliverer in Seattle, Wash., was living in a Winnebago and parking it where she could as she could not afford an apartment, let alone a house. Housing there has skyrocketed with the influx of electronic and computer businesses like Microsoft and Amazon. Yet, she earned the same amount as a similar delivery person in Kankakee.

A second statistic that bothers many is the shrinking of the percentage of Americans in the middle class. It appears that these concerns are not focused on how well the population as a whole is doing. Also, it is not just because people are falling out of the middle class and into the lower class. Some are rising into the upper class, albeit in smaller numbers. Another skewing factor is that 1 percent of the top wage earners take home 21 percent of the U.S. income. To be in that top 1 percent in 2018, you were taking home at least $412,000 per year, and the average of that group was $1.4 million.

From 2015 to 2018, the lower class increased by 4 percent from 16 percent to 20 percent. Pew explained this increase was not only because more people are poorer, but also because there were more rich people. The upper class increased 5 percent for the same period from 4 percent to 9 percent. Thus, the middle class lost 9 percent. Rich people are just getting richer, be it a rock star or an owner of Facebook.

Let’s put dollars aside and look at other factors that may well contribute to the “class” in which one falls. While income is a start, Pew quickly points out other factors. The first is social and cultural capital. Social capital is your connections, such as with whom you socialize. It is membership in organizations or social clubs. As has been said many times (perhaps more as to business and politics), it is not what you know, but who you know.

Cultural capital is a bit fuzzier. Simply put, it is your cultural literacy. That can include educational levels, skills, behavior, manner of speaking and even dressing. It is communication through behavior.

Some economists divide the class system in other ways. One such report looked at income earning increases differently. Richard Reeves, in one of his books, reported that between 1979 and 2013, average income for the bottom 80 percent of American households rose 42 percent. The next 19 percent rose 70 percent and the top 1 percent increased by 192 percent. Only the richest were pulling away from the pack. Thus is becomes harder to state what is really remaining as the middle class.

There can be so many other reasons why earnings apply differently to others. The richer people generally marry later, have fewer children and have larger and richer networks from which future income can be derived. They are even healthier with lower rates of heart disease and obesity.

When we start to dissect inequality between these classes, we can look at some of the social reasons. The lower class often does not educate its children as well. The presentation of a young man seeking a job when it consists of long hair and baggy pants can seriously hurt his chances for that job. Yet, it might be that in his social community, these aspects of dress were considered OK. While we often dismiss inequality with the idea that in the United States, everyone has an opportunity to jump forward economically, that is often not the case merely because for many the social capital is non-existent.

Class is a complicated question. While Pew tells us the numbers and the percentages, class involves so much more. It has the elements of social and cultural capital. How much a family can afford on the paycheck depends on the area’s cost of living, one’s lifestyle choices and level of education. With the advent of junior colleges and substantial tuition help from governments, the educational opportunity has widened in the last 30 years. But, as a wise man once told me in raising one’s child, always talk about WHEN he or she goes to college or a trade school, not IF he or she goes. These are the not-so-visible barriers to advancement in our economic society. Make the expectation clear.

So, when we hear the politicians debate these issues in the next 11 months, let’s remember that lower taxes for some and higher taxes for others might make a difference to the governmental budget, but how these funds are spent is what counts. A question equally important for us all is how do we raise those who are poor to that higher level? How do we use the aspects of class to help all of those who have the desire to raise above their present economic class? That is a question our leaders should be addressing.