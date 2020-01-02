Gary Moore: 2020 will be awesome!

How do I know? Read on ...

Outcomes in life are largely based on our belief systems. What we believe will happen, our subconscious mind goes to work to make happen. If you are a weekly reader of my column, you have heard this from me in some state or form, dozens of times this year. It is worth repeating because it is the central ingredient in the recipe of your result and there’s plenty of research to back this claim. There are no absolutes in life. We cannot control external forces that have an impact on our year. Our belief systems shape how we respond, and it is our responses that shape our year.

I believe with every cell in my body that 2020 is going to be an incredibly positive year. I have goals and plans, and I’ve surrounded myself with positive and optimistic friends who support my beliefs and mission.

You will never attain and maintain more than you think you deserve.

Really? Really. Your mind won’t allow it. Think about it ... if you think you are incapable believing you deserve or can accomplish something, why would you try?

Your belief systems drive who you are, what you are and where you are in life. So, why not convince yourself you can and will have an awesome 2020?

How? If you want to change who you are or where you are in your life, change two things.

1. Change what you put into your mind. What you read, listen to or watch, impacts what you believe about yourself.

2. Only hang around positive people who believe the best about themselves and you.

Don’t hang around with naysayers. Former Vice President Spiro Agnew called them, “Nattering nabobs of negativity.” Want to have a great year? Align yourself with others who want the same for themselves and for you.

I know … it sounds simple and it is. Simple, yes. Easy? No.

You won’t read this column and magically change what you believe about yourself and the world around you, but you can begin the process of changing your mindset from negative to positive … from pessimistic to optimistic. You begin by planning what you allow inside your head and who you hang around in 2020.

Resolve that 2020 will be awesome.

“Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” — Napoleon Hill

I shared the following story previously, but it is appropriate to repeat it now.

There was once a traveler who was walking from a village in the mountains to a village in the valley.

As he walked along, he saw a monk working in a field, so he stopped and said to the monk, “I’m on my way to the village in the valley, can you tell me what it’s like?”

The monk looked up from his labor and asked the man where he had come from.

The man responded, “I have come from the village in the mountains.”

“What was that like?” the monk asked.

“Terrible,” the man exclaimed, “No one spoke my language, I had to sleep on a dirt floor in one of their houses. They fed me some sort of stew that had yak, dog or both in it and the weather was atrocious.”

“Then, I think that you will find that the village in the valley is much the same,” the monk noted.

A few hours later another traveler passed by and he said to the monk, “I am on my way to the village in the valley, can you tell me what it’s like?”

“Where have you come from?” enquired the monk.

“I have come from the village in the mountains.”

“And what was that like?”

“It was awesome,” the man replied, “No one spoke my language, so we had to communicate using our hands and facial expressions. I had to sleep on the dirt floor, which was a great, new experience. They fed me some sort of new stew. I had no idea what was in it but just to experience how the locals lived was great. The weather was freezing cold, which meant that I really got a taste of the local conditions. It was one of the best experiences of my life.”

“Then, I think that you’ll find that the village in the valley is much the same,” responded the monk.

Life is 10 percent what happens to us and 90 percent how we respond. How we respond is based on what we believe. Don’t allow the challenges of life to take away your joy and do not allow a negative belief system to determine the quality of your year.

My wish for you in 2020 is that you will expand your beliefs about your life and potential to be more optimistic. I want you to believe the best is coming so your mind can work to make it so.

You must believe something in the new year. Why not believe in the power of your potential and that 2020 will be your best year ever?