Dennis Marek: Now here is a nice way to welcome Christmas

As many families of this generation, our 12 grandchildren are scattered across America. From California, to Colorado, Illinois and Michigan. To be able to see them all each holiday becomes impossible, but with some planning we can at least see each family for a holiday or two each year. That is America today. Many children do not return to their original homes, and the Kankakee area has been no exception.

This holiday season will have us in Colorado, Michigan and Illinois. This past three days found us in Colorado Springs. The movement of young couples to this area is incredible. There is new construction everywhere. With industry, schooling and the military, Colorado Springs has to be growing as quickly as anywhere. And despite the job opportunities, there also is the experience of Colorado itself. Last night, there was a 4-inch snowfall here with more than a foot in most of the ski slopes.

In the summer, there is Pike’s Peak and miles of hiking. The countryside is but a few miles away, and in winter, fabulous skiing is easily accessible. The world-famous slopes are within an hour. Denver with the Broncos, the Rockies and the Nuggets also is only an hour away.

For the younger generation, what more could anyone ask for? No wonder the average age of the population is falling while the number is growing. Perhaps the older generation whose knees aren’t quite up to the hiking and skiing head south or southwest for retirement. Shoveling that snow also is part of the overall consideration.

As we arrived on Friday, we were informed that there was a 5-kilometer race in the morning. Bundling up, we watched the 3-year-old while his mother, father and 6-year-old brother ran the race. They all ran together, and while no course records were set, as the family loped in for the last 50 yards they were joined by the youngest family member, and all four got a completion medal.

That night, we watched the snow alerts with some trepidation as we had reservations on a train for the next day some 70 miles away in Canon City. The hour-plus drive could become a bit extended. So, why would this family want to drive 70 miles to ride on a train? Because the train was the famous Santa Express.

The snow held off for the most part, and we arrived early at the train station. The crowd already was assembling, but there where hot cocoa and snacks available. All seats were reserved. We got our seating and waited in line as each family had a chance for a group photo. We boarded the train and realized that there had to be 15 passenger cars attached to the special Santa Fe engine.

I had no idea how popular this ride was for the greater Colorado area. Each coach could seat 50 to 60 occupants. As we started up the mountain toward a bridge over the Arkansas River, we encountered the old west. The rails were carved out of the mountains. The literature said that we would travel only about 8 miles, but mostly straight up into the Rockies.’

The tracks turned and swerved following the lower Arkansas River trail. The sides of the rock walls were often a matter of a few feet away from the train. In that space were a series of telephone and electric lines. Most of the phone lines were in disarray, perhaps owing to the advent of the cellphone. One lone electric line however, persisted all the way.

After a few miles, there was a clearing on the non-river side of the tracks. The North Pole. With small buildings and carts loaded with “presents” there stood Santa in full winter dress. He entered the train. (While we only saw one, Santa visited all the cars, so my guess is there were a few more stashed carefully away.) Inside the train cars were elves and waiters who helped serve lunch or beverages as desired. The elves announced that Santa was entering our car. He visited each set of seats collecting each child’s Christmas list.

In about 45 minutes, we reached the stopping point and were allowed to go out into the snow on a flat car. There we could see that highest bridge in North America, some 1,000 feet above us. Almost everyone took a trip onto the flatcar to see this incredible vista.

The train began its descent at its idle pace. It stopped briefly to let Santa exit at his home and then continued down to its original starting point.

I can tell you that while I was not all that overly inspired to take Santa’s Train that morning, it was a fabulous time. Just watching all these believing children, most especially our grandchildren, Santa’s warmth, the coordination of the elves and the awesome landscape made it a most memorable day.

So, I must admit, that old traditions with a new flair from young parents can be an interesting and enjoyable time. As I watched the descent, I noticed for the first time that there was a hiking trail that sort of followed the way of the train, but with some major variations for the most capable hiker. There is something to be said for this growing city and its inhabitants.