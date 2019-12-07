Spitting on someone is never OK

One of the most vile things one human can do is to assault another person with bodily fluids. There is never a justifiable reason to do it. Particularly, one just does not spit on another. Once a child has learned to understand the word no, even that child is old enough to be held accountable for spitting. A child doing something such as spitting on someone might warrant a teachable moment of consequence. However, if an adult does it, there is no response too swift or too severe.

Two Chicago police officers have been relieved of their police powers pending an investigation into a video recording of the body slamming of an alleged spitter. In the short inconclusive recording, an officer can be seen slamming a man to the ground. It looked violent. Later photos of the spitter’s face reveal he made some contact with the pavement.

It has been reported the man spit in the face of one officer. If that is true, there is no sympathy due the man who since has been labeled a victim. An adult man who intentionally spits in the face of another is no victim, regardless of the outcome. Subsequent claims the spitter might have some mental illness still does not excuse his actions. Any person who does not know how wrong it is to spit on another person should not be allowed in public without supervision.

At some point, we must stop defending unacceptable violent behavior. In this case, 29-year-old Bernard Kersh, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest and drinking alcohol in public. The man reportedly licked an officer’s face and then spit into the officer’s eye, prompting an effective emergency takedown by police. The man was hospitalized before he was arrested.

One week after the Thanksgiving Day confrontation, the man’s mother, attorneys, activists and other supporters are calling for stiffer consequences for the officers involved. Kersh’s mother pointed out her son could have been killed by the contact with the asphalt. She also has played the mental illness card. The mother offered that her son still was suffering with a headache while the officers were sitting behind a desk.

Conveniently, she did not point out the potential deadly risk to the officer who was subjected to bodily fluids that could be potentially as deadly as concrete. Instead of questioning how she could have reared and is still protecting a grown man who resorted to such a disgusting act, the mother is challenging the city of Chicago to impose a harsher consequence than desk duty for the officers.

Bernard Kersh remains in jail despite having his bond posted by Rev. Jesse Jackson, the same man who supported a group of violent students who started a riot at a Decatur high school 20 years ago. Kersh is still in jail because he violated his parole. He was released this past July after serving time for, you guessed it, spitting on a police officer last year.

The video of the takedown has been described as troubling. After several viewings, I disagree. The man got off light.