Hear the Buckinghams and provide a helping hand

While we are blessed to have a robust local music scene, major national acts rarely make their way to Kankakee County.

But near the end of each year in recent times, we have been treated to top headliners courtesy of the good people at the Kankakee County Training Center. This year, the organization’s annual major fundraising concert brings The Buckinghams to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School for a 7 p.m. show Dec. 14.

If you don’t instantly remember The Buckinghams, you surely remember some of the Chicago-based band’s songs. In the breakout year of 1967, the group had five top 40 songs, including “Kind of a Drag,” which climbed to the top of the Billboard charts in February of that year.

In the spirit of the season, their Dec. 14 show will feature a mix of Christmas tunes as well as other hits, including “Don’t You Care” and “Hey Baby (They’re Playing Our Song).”

The Buckinghams’ appearance follows recent appearances by Gary Lewis & the Playboys, The Little River Band and Crystal Gayle. All have performed for a good cause, as the KCTC trains developmentally disabled adults for jobs with paid compensation.

Tickets are available at First Trust Bank, King Music, Joy’s Hallmark Shop, Milner Media, theKCTC Office or online at kankakeecountytrainingcenter.org/events.

Please consider making a night of it. You will be thoroughly entertained and provide someone who deserves it with a hand up rather than a handout.

"My values, our values, aren't about pointing fingers. They are about offering a helping hand.''

Kathleen Blanco