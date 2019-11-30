Dennis Marek: We all need a good T-shirt once in a while

As we age, some of the things we loved as a younger adult, and especially as a kid, seem to disappear from our mental screen. For some, a sport we played goes away, be it golf, bowling or tennis. While we do pick up other hobbies, we often forget the pleasures we got from these interests.

We don’t go to concerts and hear our favorite performers. Shopping for clothing eases, at least for men, as we realize our closets and drawers are pretty full. We might not trade cars as much. The flash of brand-new might have worn off. We spend more time reading or watching television.

But wait. Where is that old spunk? Why does older have to rhyme with boring? In my case, some of that extra time is filled with my articles. As I ease toward retirement, I must find things to keep me active and alive.

I now get drawn into a myriad of areas, and one is the expression of a thought in few words. Some very interesting sayings can convey a lot of meaning. For example, I have a very old Ram pickup. While my wife believes it is just above walking, I love it. During the years, it has been loaned to friends in need of a wide bed for getting something at Lowe’s or Ace. As I was perusing a gift shop on a road trip a few years back, I saw a bumper sticker that was perfect for my truck. It now proudly is displayed on the rear bumper. “Yes, this is my truck. No, I won’t help you move.” I love it.

While at a shop in Michigan last year, I found the perfect shirt. It says, “I may be old, but I have heard all the great bands.” I bought it in an instant. Who can say today they heard the Beatles, Janis Joplin, Ray Charles, Joan Baez, Jefferson Airplane and a host of ‘60s rockers live?

Then, I saw a side ad on an internet site claiming the best T-shirts around. I clicked on it and found at least a hundred T-shirts with messages that were just too cool. I looked at the whole list and ordered two. I will save the two I ordered for later below.

True, some are a bit dirty, and I choose not to repeat those with too much of a message. But I do not choose to eliminate those with which I have a difference of opinion, I will be fair. Here goes:

“My wife says I don’t listen — I think.” “That’s a horrible idea. What time?” “So when is old enough to know better supposed to kick in?” “I thought growing older would take longer.”” “I think my problem is that I have really fantastic bad ideas.” “I am really glad no one can hear what I am thinking.” “I am not antisocial. I’m selectively social.”

More political. “If guns kill people, then pencils misspell words.” “Ban idiots. Not Guns.” One of my favorites. “Teach your kids about taxes. Eat 30% of their ice cream cone.” ”Alcohol. Because no great story starts with a salad.” “Alcohol Tobacco Firearms should be a convenience store not a government agency.” “Contrary to popular opinion, nobody owes you anything.” “Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups. (With a picture of the U.S. Capitol behind).” “The problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.”

Then, we have the ones that profess a personality issues. “I am currently unsupervised. I know. That freaks me out too.” “I hate it when the voices in my head go silent. I never know what they are planning.” “Sometimes I sit quietly and wonder why I am not in an asylum. Then I remember the escape.”

There are the strong reaction ones substituting for rudeness. “I’ll try to be nicer if you try to be smarter.” “My people skills are just fine. It’s my tolerance to idiots that needs work.” “Words cannot express how much I don’t care.” “I’m not good with advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?” “People who think they know everything annoy those of us who do.” “If you don’t want a sarcastic answer, then don’t ask a stupid question.” “Duct tape cannot fix stupid.”

Then, my favorites. “Seven days without a pun makes one weak.” “I’m a second-hand vegetarian. Cows eat grass. I eat cows.” “Beware when you follow the masses, sometimes the M is silent.” “Out of all the lies I’ve told, ‘Just kidding’ is my favorite.”” I often worry about the safety of my children. Especially when they roll their eyes and talk back.” “I like cooking my family and pets.--Use some commas, stupid.” “When I was a kid, wait, I still do that.”

But two got me ordering the T-shirts. “Shhh. No one cares.” The other is “A Quiet Man Is a Thinking Man. A Quiet Woman is Usually Mad.” I might only wear it what I’m out with the guys. Then again, there is one more that might prevail over reason. “Sometimes I pretend to be normal, but it gets boring. So I go back to being me.” I probably will wear it with her.

So, as we migrate from our earlier pastimes, we have to find replacements that satisfy. As we lose some physical ability for golf or tennis, we still can use our brains for some really enjoyable times. For example, who has the courage to make a list of all the dumb things you did as a kid? There might be some material for a new T-shirt.