Does a minor fall warrant a slippery reaction?

My feet went flying Sunday. Now, I’m asking you to put yourself in my shoes and consider how you would react.

I was walking through a major chain store (think as big as they come), when I suddenly slipped and fell hard on my left knee. My first reaction was embarrassment, and I scurried to my feet as quickly as I could to avoid notice. However, I’m pretty sure two employees standing nearby saw what happened, and I know a security camera certainly recorded the mishap.

A cursory look around revealed a discarded substance, likely a partial cake or pie, had been dropped on the floor and not cleaned up. It was the source of my stumble.

I moved away from the area, and while doing so, noticed a sharp pain in my knee. But it subsided in moments, and by the time I exited the place, the pain was minimal. It now is nonexistent.

While driving home, I contemplated what happened and realized I could have raised a ruckus about it and potentially maneuvered toward a quick payout to avoid further action by me against the company. But ultimately, I came to the conclusion I wasn’t hurt and should be grateful injury was avoided.

Later that day, I shared the incident with someone who works with a different major retailer. I admitted to giving half a moment’s thought to making an issue of it before dropping the idea. She thought it was an admirable approach but said by her experience, most people in a similar situation would have done the opposite.

This first startled me, then troubled me. Really? How could most people be unscrupulous?

This is not to say I’m a virtuous type who does no wrong. I always have known the difference between right and wrong but, regrettably, have chosen the latter more than once or twice.

Maybe I’m just naive and don’t recognize how surly the world has become. So, once again, what would you do if the same thing happened to you? Send me an email and the responses can be shared in the future.